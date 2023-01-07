Here’s the Top Ten Pixar Animated Shorts

Pixar is an American computer animation studio known for creating some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including the ‘Toy Story’ (1995) franchise, ‘Monsters Inc.’ (2001), ‘Finding Nemo’ (2003), ‘The Incredibles’ (2004), and many more.

The company was founded in 1979 as the Graphics Group, a division of Lucasfilm, and was later acquired by Steve Jobs in 1986.

Today, Pixar is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company and continues to produce high-quality animated films that are enjoyed by audiences around the world.

Beginning with Pixar’s second film, ‘A Bug’s Life,’ (1998) almost all subsequent Pixar feature films have been shown in theaters along with a Pixar-created original short film, known as a “short.”

Other Pixar shorts, released only on home media, were created to showcase Pixar’s technology or cinematic capabilities.

Pixar started creating shorts in 1984 and has continued creating ever since.

Besides theatrical short films, Pixar has also released a SparkShorts Series. SparkShorts is a series of animated short films produced by Pixar filmmakers and artists, similar to its sister series Short Circuit from Disney.

It consists of longer independent shorts. Under the project, Pixar’s employees are merely given six months and limited budgets to develop these animated short films.

There are also featured-related shorts that correspond to the Pixar films.

Pixar Popcorn is a series of animated shorts that were released on Disney+ in 2021. The shorts feature characters from a variety of Pixar films, including the Toy Story franchise, The Incredibles, and Monsters Inc., among others, and are designed to be light-hearted and fun, with each short focusing on a different theme or activity.

The shorts are designed to be quick and easy to watch, making them perfect for families with younger children or for anyone looking for a bit of entertainment during a break. The series was well received by audiences and has been praised for its humor and the appearance of fan-favorite characters from across the Pixar universe.

Pixar has also created shorts from a couple of their fan-favorite franchises like ‘Cars’ (2006), ‘Toy Story’, and ‘Up’ (2009). The shorts for the ‘Cars’ movie are called ‘Car Toons’ and is broken down into ‘Maters Tall Tales’, ‘Tales from Radiator Springs’, and ‘Cars on the Road.’

With ‘Toy Story’, there is ‘Toy Story Toons’ and consists of ‘Hawaiian Vacation’, ‘Small Fry’, and ‘Partysaurus Rex’, and ‘Forky Asks a Question.’ From ‘Up’, Pixar has created ‘Dug Days’.

With so many different shorts to choose from, it’s hard to decide on a favorite sometimes. So that’s why we created that top ten Pixar Shorts you have to watch.

‘Geri’s Game’ (1997)

‘Geri’s Game’ is a 1997 Pixar animated short film directed by Jan Pinkava. The film follows an elderly man named Geri who plays chess against himself in a park.

As he plays, he takes on the personalities of both black and white pieces, becoming increasingly competitive as the game goes on. Eventually, Geri’s game becomes so intense that he falls out of his chair and the pieces scatter, causing him to have to start the game over again.

‘Geri’s Game’ was praised for its animation and its use of humor, and it went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1998.

‘The Blue Umbrella’ (2013)

‘The Blue Umbrella’ is a 2013 Pixar animated short film directed by Saschka Unseld. The film is set in a world where inanimate objects like umbrellas and stop signs have personalities and are able to express emotions.

The film follows the story of a blue umbrella who falls in love with a red umbrella. Despite the fact that they are from different “worlds,” the two umbrellas are drawn to each other and must overcome various obstacles in order to be together.

‘The Blue Umbrella’ was praised for its innovative animation techniques and its charming storyline, and it played in theaters before screenings of ‘Monsters University’ (2013).

‘Lava’ (2014)

‘Lava’ is a 2014 Pixar animated short film directed by James Murphy. The film is set in the Pacific Ocean and follows the story of a lonely volcano who longs for love and companionship.

The volcano sings a song about his desire to find someone to share his life with, but despite his efforts, he remains alone. Eventually, a new volcano emerges from the sea and the two volcanoes fall in love and become companions.

‘Lava’ was praised for its beautiful animation and its catchy, original song, and it played in theaters before screenings of ‘Inside Out’ (2015).

‘Piper’ (2016)

‘Piper’ is a 2016 Pixar animated short film directed by Alan Barillaro. The film follows the story of a young sandpiper hatchling who is learning to forage for food in the tidal zone.

The hatchling, named Piper, is initially afraid to venture into the water to search for food, but with the help of her mother and some encouragement from her older siblings, she eventually gains the confidence to brave the waves and find food on her own.

‘Piper’ was praised for its stunning animation and its heartwarming story, and it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2017.

‘Lou’ (2017)

‘Lou’ is a 2017 Pixar animated short film directed by Dave Mullins. The film is set in a playground and follows the story of a group of toys that are left behind by their owner.

When a mischievous toy named Lou causes the other toys to be sent to the “Lost and Found” box, he must find a way to bring them back and make things right.

‘Lou’ was praised for its clever use of animation and its heartwarming message about the power of friendship and teamwork. The film played in theaters before screenings of ‘Cars 3′ (2017).

‘Mater Private Eye’ (2010)

‘Mater Private Eye’ is a 2010 Pixar animated short film directed by John Lasseter and Rob Gibbs. The film is set in the world of the ‘Cars’ franchise and follows the adventures of Mater, a lovable tow truck, as he becomes a private investigator.

When a group of valuable tires are stolen from a dealership, Mater takes on the case and uses his wit and determination to track down the thief and recover the tires.

‘Mater Private Eye’ was praised for its humor and its clever use of the Cars universe, and it was released on the home video release of ‘Cars 2′ (2011).

‘Toy Story of TERROR!’ (2013)

‘Toy Story of Terror!’ is a 2013 Pixar animated television special directed by Angus MacLane. The special is set in the world of the Toy Story franchise and follows the story of the toys as they go on a road trip with their owner, Bonnie.

When they stop at a roadside motel, strange things begin to happen, and the toys must work together to uncover the mystery and make it back home safely.

‘Toy Story of Terror!’ was well received by audiences and praised for its humor and its faithfulness to the characters and world of the ‘Toy Story’ films.

‘Auntie Edna’ (2018)

‘Auntie Edna’ is a 2018 Pixar animated short film directed by David Lally. The film is set in the world of The Incredibles and follows the character Edna Mode as she is called upon to take care of Jack-Jack, the infant member of the superhero family.

As Edna tries to keep up with Jack-Jack’s rapidly developing powers, she must also find a way to keep him safe and out of trouble. ‘Auntie Edna’ was praised for its humor and its endearing portrayal of the character Edna, and it played in theaters before screenings of ‘Incredibles 2′ (2018).

‘Riley’s First Date?’ (2015)

‘Riley’s First Date?’ is a 2015 Pixar animated short film directed by Josh Cooley. The film is set in the world of Inside Out and follows the character Riley as she goes on her first date with a boy named Jordan.

As the date progresses, the emotions inside Riley’s head, including Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, all have different reactions to the events of the evening.

‘Riley’s First Date?’ was praised for its humor and its clever use of the Inside Out concept, and it was included on the home video release of ‘Inside Out’ (2015).

‘Luxo Jr.’ (1986)

“Luxo Jr.” is a 1986 Pixar animated short film directed by John Lasseter. The film is notable as it was Pixar’s first production and the first film to feature the character Luxo Jr., who later became the studio’s mascot.

The film follows the story of a small desk lamp, Luxo Jr., as it plays with a ball and is eventually joined by its parent lamp, Luxo Sr. “Luxo Jr.” was praised for its innovative use of computer animation and its simple, yet endearing story, and it went on to win numerous awards and become a classic of animation.

The film is often credited with helping to establish Pixar as a major player in the animation industry.

Besides Pixar shorts, the company has also created some amazing feature length films. 26 to be exact: Starting with ‘Toy Story’ in 1995 and most recently with ‘Lightyear’ in 2022.

Their newest creation to come out is ‘Elemental’ (2023). In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.

This movie is set to air in June of 2023.

Did you favorite Pixar short make the cut? Let us know in the comments.