Pixar World Is Bringing Our Favorite Movies to Life

Welcome to Pixar World- a fully immersive exhibition of Pixar and Disney.

There are life-size Pixar movies you can actually walk through!

You can visit Monstropolis, or fly inside Carl’s house. You can even shrink down to the size of a toy and see Andy’s room, or swim under the sea with Nemo.

The Pixar World experience begins with a tunnel where you are greeted with many different characters from the movies. Then, you are ushered into a giant room with a panoramic screen that gives you information on what’s going on, set up, safety, etc.

From there, you have your choices of visiting these different areas:

Sea with Nemo

Radiator Springs

Soul

The Incredibles

Inside Out’s Control Room

Ratatouille’s Kitchen

Andy’s Room

Lightyear’s Space Station

Carl’s House

Scare Floor

Carl’s House

Step inside Carl and Ellie’s house. Every single detail from the movie has been replicated here. Sit in the armchairs, look through their photos, or even run your hands through the balloon strings in the fireplace. They might play you a special tune.

Inside Out’s Control Room

When you step into the control room, you are immediately surrounded by different colored spheres that house Riley’s memories. Joy and Sadness are also there to take plenty of pictures and show you around. If you look out the window, you’ll be able to see Riley’s Islands of Thought.

Andy’s Room

The most exciting, in my opinion, might just be Andy’s room! You are shrunk down and get to see what the world is like from the viewpoint of one of Andy’s toys. Check out Andy’s posters or see if you can make it up to the bed. Just make sure you take a few pictures under his dresser!

This exhibit is located at Mundo Pixar in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

What do you think? Would you make the trip to visit your favorite Pixar World? Let us know!