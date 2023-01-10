Marvel Might Reboot ‘Guardians’ Team With New Super Hero

The Guardians of the Galaxy might be facing their tragic end in James Gunn’s third installment, and Marvel might already have plans for how to keep the franchise going.

Before 2014, James Gunn’s idea of a movie dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge risk for Marvel Studios. Not many fans knew about the characters, their stories, or even the super hero team. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the popular MCU franchises, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) ending with a bang as Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and the Higher Evolutionary will be in the movie.

Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista confirmed that Guardians 3 would be their final movie with the crew, and Gunn is set to commit to the DCU after its release. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana haven’t confirmed their plans, but it’s clear that it’s a movie you won’t want to miss.

Thanks to a recent thread of sources, fans might know how the Guardians franchise will be able to continue. Nova is reportedly getting his own movie, and since he was a common member of the crew in the comics, it’s possible that the movie could set up a reboot for the crew.

Fans might not believe that the rumor has any weight, but it did have the entire audio description for the new Ant-Man 3 trailer, proving that some of the sources are indeed valid inside the thread. With Nova already rumored to appear as a special presentation or Disney+ series, a movie makes more sense.

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans only have a few cosmic super heroes, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Adding Nova would help explore more of the galaxy in the MCU while also fitting a great replacement for the Guardians crew, as Nova could serve as the start of the new Guardians crew.

While fans might not be interested in a Guardians movie without James Gunn, Drax, or Rocket, Nova opens up many possibilities to tell different stories than before with the crew and could bring in more bizarre obscure MCU characters if need be.

Nova is a super hero we have wanted to see for a long time, and for him to have a role in the MCU, it makes sense that he would join the Guardians of the Galaxy or else he would be an individual who somehow gets involved with everyone else for big events like Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

If Marvel does include Nova as a way to reboot the current team, it doesn’t mean that the original crew couldn’t be in it. Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord or Gamora could fit in with Nova and potentially Adam Warlock, making an interesting crew. Nova would be more like a new chapter for the franchise rather than another Spider-Man reboot.

