Gendered “Ladies and Gentleman” Spiel Remains at ONE Disney World Location

Amid the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that it would remove gendered language and pronouns from the Disney Parks and train Disney Cast Members to refer to Guests with gender-neutral terms.

When Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique – a Disney Princess Makeover experience at Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs – reopened in August, its Fairy Godmothers had been replaced by Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices, allowing Cast Members of all genders to participate in the makeovers.

As Disney Parks move towards inclusivity, we noticed one instance of gendered language left at Walt Disney World Resort as of this week. Onboard the Disney Skyliner towards Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the cheery voiceover welcomes “Ladies, gentlemen, and members of The Academy” to the cinema-themed Disney Park.

The Disney Skyliner opened in 2019 with the same voiceovers it has today, so this spiel is leftover from before Walt Disney World Resort announced its move to gender-inclusive language. Disney hasn’t announced any changes to the Skyliner voiceover, but fans can expect an update to include non-binary and gender non-conforming Guests.

Fans are split on transgender inclusion at Disney Parks, but Walt Disney World Resort continues to progress towards being The Most Magical Place on Earth for all Guests. Disney Cast Members behind this year’s Disney Pride Collection promised year-round Pride merchandise that represents all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly the Trans community. Disney offers pins, shirts, and plush with the trans flag colors (blue, white, and pink).

Walt Disney World Resort also offered its first-ever Trans Pride treat this year! The Mickey Pride Cake Pop came in rainbow and Trans Pride colors and was available at popcorn carts around Magic Kingdom throughout June.

What do you think of The Walt Disney Company’s moves towards inclusion?