“Disney Adult” Shares Annoying Questions He Always Gets Asked

It’s not an easy time to be a Disney Parks fan. Many have been overwhelmingly unhappy with the state of the Parks since the promotion and subsequent ousting of former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek.

Some fans have even found themselves targeted on social media. So-called “Disney Adults” have been the target of relentless harassment, such as one woman who shared a video of herself hugging Pluto for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A proposal at Disneyland Paris also sparked debate when a Cast Member snatched a ring out of a male Guest’s hands to usher them off a stage in front of the Disney Park’s castle. The incident inspired fierce online discourse on Disney Park proposals and reignited the conversation about “Disney Adults.”

While many social media users are happy to share annoying things about so-called “Disney Adults,” one adult Disney fan decided to flip the script this week. Erick of @beastlyappetite on TikTok made a video about repeated, irritating questions he gets from non-Disney fans:

The questions include, “Isn’t Disneyland for kids?” “Why are you there so often?” “Are you one of those pin traders??” and “How many hidden Mickeys are there??”.

Many Disney Adults agreed with Erick’s list of questions and shared more. “‘How do you afford to go so often? do you have a pass or something? how much does that cost??’ 😐🤦🏻‍♀️,” @vickiestixs wrote. “I hate when people question my financial decision to always be in debt for Disney!”

“It cost nothing to mind your business is my response everytime,” @georgetteorozco responded.

What annoying questions do you get asked as a Disney Adult?