Disney World Begs For Job Applications With Rented Sign

It’s a tough time to be a Disney Cast Member. Job satisfaction at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is reportedly at an all-time low, especially as The Walt Disney Company continues to suffer staffing shortages post-COVID-19 layoffs.

We’ve done significant reporting recently on dissatisfaction among Disney Parks Cast Members. Many Disneyland Resort Cast Members rely on sex work, crowded housing, and skipping meals to survive. Hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members are unhoused amid record inflation.

Walt Disney World Resort is wrapped up in negotiations with six workers’ unions. The Disney Park offered unionized Cast Members a $1 raise while the unions demanded a $5 pay boost. The unions plan to protest on November 30.

Despite struggles with its current employees, Walt Disney World Resort is begging for more workers. Twitter user @bioreconstruct shared a photo of a rented message board outside the Walt Disney World Resort Casting building:

The sign reads, “Apply online anytime.” Many Disney fans laughed at the sign, noting that it shows how desperate the Disney Parks are for workers. @holland_rj wrote:

Classy

@OhioPianoGuy said what many Disney Cast Members are thinking:

Here’s a CRAZY idea: PAY A LIVING WAGE. After the #pandemic people realized what their time is truly worth. They no longer have to take jobs that don’t pay well or respect their time. THAT’S why companies are hurting. They think they can treat people like they did in 2019.

Here's a CRAZY idea:

PAY A LIVING WAGE.

Due to staffing shortages, Guests already report a lack of maintenance and cleanliness at Walt Disney World Resort. Time will tell what impacts poor employee retention and low hiring rates will continue to have on Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Have you ever worked for a Disney Park?