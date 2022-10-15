‘Star Wars’ Series Foreshadows Bleak Future For Certain Characters

***SPOILERS FOR ANDOR SEASON 1 EPISODE 6***

Andor sets up a dark future for Aldhani and even Ferrix with the Empire’s response to their payroll being stolen.

Even though Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor managed to steal around 80 million credits, his actions might’ve brought his homeworld and Aldhani to suffer. In the trailer, fans see an Imperial Star Destroyer soar across the sky.

Now that fans know who Cinta is, this shot from the trailer might be when the Empire sends their troops to stamp out any insurgents and prevent further opposition. Since Aldhani residents weren’t responsible but didn’t like the Empire, the planet will probably suffer heavy casualties as the Empire tightens its grip.

Ferrix will be hostile to imperial soldiers. Another shot from the trailer shows that the residents will begin to resist and, therefore, more of the residents will suffer from reckless aggression. With the Empire being attacked so directly, the ISB will ensure that no rebel counterattack is possible and attack with a ferocity most fans will never have seen.

Now that fans will get to see Ferrix after the Empire has taken over, Cassian’s mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), might be in trouble, and also, fan-favorite character, Bix (Adria Arjona) might not be around in the Star Wars universe much longer.

Star Wars has shown a unique side of the Empire, proving that not all of the Empire is inherently evil, but that may have been done to let fans not expect the harsh reality the people of the two planets will face.

Andor will definitely highlight how the two worlds will begin to rally against the Empire as the Rebellion begins to form. Stellan Skarsgard’s role as Luthen Rael in the series will probably expand as he starts to form a more organized attack against the Empire and make them pay for their atrocities.

At one point, Luthen asks for help from Forrest Whittaker’s Saw Gerrera and declares war on the Empire. Other spots in the trailer shows off Luthen fighting the Empire and defeating several fighters while escaping their clutches. These events will likely lead to more prevalent characters entering the fight, but that will take time as the Empire becomes crueler.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Do you think the Empire will restore order to Ferrix or Aldhani? Let us know what you think!

