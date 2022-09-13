Brie Larson, best known for playing female superhero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shocked fans with her blunt response to a question about the future of her on-screen persona.

Larson, 32, has so far appeared in Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and in a mid-credits scene in the season finale of the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel (2022).

She will be reprising her role as Captain Marvel in The Marvels (2023), which was teased during Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend in the form of an exclusive trailer. Larson will be joined by Iman Vellani and Teyonah Paris in the film, who will be reprising their roles as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

However, during the D23 event, in an interview with Variety, Larson gave a surprising answer when asked about her future as the Marvel character. When asked how long she will play Captain Marvel for, Larson replied bluntly, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

The Variety interviewer then said, “Don’t be so modest,” to which Larson responded, “I really don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that.”

You can watch the video in full below:

Larson’s comments are particularly surprising considering she will be appearing in The Marvels next year, however, it would be a lie to suggest that both the actress and her character haven’t been at the heart of some controversies since her debut in the 2019 solo movie Captain Marvel.

Though the film grossed over $1 billion dollars at the global box office, many felt that Captain Marvel was too powerful. Off screen, Larson sparked criticism that same year when she commented on the lack of diversity among film critics, while also saying “I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time.”

Whether or not this has anything to do with Captain Marvel being one of the most disliked movies in the MCU is unclear. Although truth be told, the film really isn’t that bad, especially in comparison with the likes of The Eternals (2021) or She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).

Recently, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress admitted that she suffered from anxiety after being cast as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. However, she added that the role ultimately helped her gain more confidence, while transforming her as a person.

Larson’s comments at D23 likely stem from online trolling. It’s no mystery that Captain Marvel isn’t the most popular character with fans, and with a strong social media presence like Larson’s, it’s naive to think she hasn’t been exposed to the toxic side of the Marvel fandom.

In defiance against trolls, Larson recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, under the caption “trolls combust”.

As per Marvel.com, here’s the official synopsis for Captain Marvel:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos and Keller), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Annette Bening (the Supreme Intelligence and Mar-Vell/Dr. Wendy Lawson), Jude Law (Yon-Rogg), and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson).

The Marvels will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Marvel’s Phase Four will end on November 11 with this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Phase Five will begin on February 17 next year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Other upcoming MCU movies are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Blade (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Fantastic Four (2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

What do you think of Brie Larson’s response in the interview? Let us know in the comments down below!