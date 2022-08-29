Johnny Depp Makes Surprise, Bizarre Appearance at VMAs: “I Needed the Work”

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., were filled with memorable moments, amazing performances, and surprise appearances. One of those surprise appearances was from Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Months after the trial ended, Depp made his first “public” appearance at the 2022 VMA’s last night.

During the VMA’s, fans of the actor were ecstatic and surprised when they spotted Depp’s augmented-reality face on the helmet of a giant Moonperson floating in the air. “You know what? I needed the work,” Depp said.

The VMA’s cut to a commercial break, but when it returned, Depp was still floating in his astronaut suit, to which he then said “Hey, VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

As previously mentioned, this was first “public” appearance since the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The trial ended on Wednesday, June 1, where the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Although rumors began surfacing the internet saying Depp may return to play Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp’s team has shut down those rumors, saying Depp has not accepted an offer at this time.

Were you excited to see Johnny Depp at the 2022 VMA’s months after the Amber Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below.