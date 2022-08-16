Private Detective Makes Shocking Reveal About Johnny Depp

A private detective hired by Amber Heard has come forward with revelations about Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp, who is most popularly known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, was in the limelight for the last several months as part of a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman).

As a result of the accusations brought forth by Amber Heard, Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp and, even amid the court trial, replaced the actor with Margot Robbie as the lead role in the next installment of the franchise.

At the end of the trial, Mr Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages while Ms Heard was awarded just $2 million, but it doesn’t seem that either side is ready to give up just yet.

While Depp has seemingly moved on for the time being and is focusing on a new movie and his music career, Amber Heard has been reportedly offered a book deal with several million dollars for a “revenge tell-all” novel.

Now, according to a report by the Law and Crime Network, private investigator Paul Baressi has come forward with more information about the case. Baressi said that he’d been hired by Heard in July 2019 but was fired several months later in April 2020 after not being able to find anything that could help in the case.

“I collected all of these historic document on him (Johnny Depp),” Baressi said. “Amber hired me in July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty-handed.”

The detective also shared information about Depp’s father, who he said “didn’t like confrontation.”

“Johnny’s father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court. However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.”

Despite the detective’s comments and the court verdict, some celebrities– including Lily-Rose Depp and Orlando Bloom- have reportedly withdrawn their support for Depp on social media after unliking a post by Depp that they previously had liked.

What do you think of these comments from the private investigator?