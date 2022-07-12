Johnny Depp Settles With Crew Member Who Sued Him For Assault

Johnny Depp was scheduled to be in court on July 25, just over a month after a Fairfax, Virginia, jury found that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, defamed Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations and awarded him $15 million.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star was set to begin a new trial against Greg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager that worked with Depp on City of Lies (2018).

According to a document obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the pair has reached a tentative settlement, and the trial will not proceed as long as Depp follows through on the unpublicized terms within 45 days.

Brooks filed the lawsuit in 2018, accusing a drunken Depp of punching him in the ribs twice, screaming at him, and offering him $100,000 to hit the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) star back.

Additionally, Brooks alleges he was fired from City of Lies because he refused to promise he wouldn’t sue Depp. He accuses the actor of taking drugs on set.

Emma Danoff, the script supervisor on City of Lies, claims to have photographic proof that Brooks is lying. According to Danoff, Depp confronted Brooks after witnessing the location manager hurl racial slurs at a Black homeless woman.

“Mr. Depp said to Mr. Brooks, ‘You can’t talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?’” Danoff said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In Mr. Depp’s suit against Brooks, the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star was again represented by Camille Vasquez, his star attorney in the trial against Ms. Heard.

Inside the Magic will report any significant developments in the assault lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

