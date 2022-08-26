Disney’s Soap Replacement Is a “Litmus Test” For Theme Park’s Future

Recently, it was confirmed that the company behind Disney’s popular H20+ body care products will soon be going out of business. This led to a run on discounted items at shopDisney.com, where everything from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser skincare specialties to in-room Sea Marine shampoo and conditioner are now sold out.

Ever since sitting Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek took over for Bob Iger just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney fans have found themselves at odds with many of the decisions that have been made.

From cultural shifts to financial changes to the development of Disney+ to the state of Disney theme parks themselves, Walt would probably hardly recognize the company he left behind. Some Disney fans even believe that Mr. Disney would be “rolling in his grave” over some recent developments.

Perhaps the Walt Disney World Resort experience has come under fire most, as the company’s flagship property has implemented some controversial changes.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

Now, a new online discussion has fans conversing about the fact that Disney’s soap replacement — specifically at Walt Disney World — will be a “litmus test” for the theme park’s future.

The original poster noted that the soap is the “great equalizer” onsite, as all Guests receive the same in-room skincare and bath products regardless of if they are staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts, Disney Moderate Resorts, or Disney Value Resorts.

They went on to write:

What will Walt Disney World replace the provided/complementary H2O+ soap service with moving forward? A more generic or cheap brand that lacks the uniqueness of the current offerings, an optional paid plus service, or something at the same level of uniqueness and quality or above? While many of the changes enacted over the last few years can be argued were not done purely out of greed, in my eyes, a downward turn in hygiene products cannot be. Soap is not negotiable.

For what the resorts cost I would want to see themed amenities. At the values it might just be a sports or music or movie themed basic shampoo/conditioner/soap/lotion. At Pop maybe something akin to what the VO5/Irish Spring classic packaging they have at Universal’s Pop Century. Maybe a slightly larger set at the midtiers, like now they have separate face wash or sunblock. Top tier I expect the stuff like I got at Hotel Miracosta at Tokyo Disney Resort: toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, mouthwash, sewing kit, face mask, shower cap, all with hotel specific branding. I’m sure what we will get will be something like large dispenser bottles affixed to the wall and a note about cutting down on single use plastics. I don’t mind this but I know a lot of people who see the soaps as a “free souvenir”.