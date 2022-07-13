‘Spider-Man’ Star Visits Spider-Man at Disney California Adventure

Spider-Man: No Way Home joined Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film had a record-breaking opening weekend at the U.S. box office, bringing in $260 million, and continues to remain one of the most-watched films across the country.

Now, one Spider-Man star is visiting Disney California Adventure to see everything Avengers Campus has to offer!

Jacob Batalon, known for playing Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man films alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya, recently visited Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. Not only did he check out the scenery and everything Avengers Campus has to offer, but Batalon also visited with Spider-Man hiimself!

Disney Parks shared some photos to Twitter, along with the caption:

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon slings webs with Spider-Man in #AvengersCampus at Disney California Adventure Park! ❤️💙

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon slings webs with Spider-Man in #AvengersCampus at Disney California Adventure Park! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GJCpvrLBBq — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 12, 2022

We love seeing celebrities visit the Disney Parks and this one is an extra special moment as Batalon visited with the friendly neighborhood superhero himself!

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

The official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The latest Spider-Man film is a mega-hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures as fans flocked to theaters to see if the rumors of the “Spider-Verse”, with appearances by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were true.

As many of you know, the rumors were, of course, true and both Maguire and Garfield appeared alongside Holland as all three Spider-Men fought the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), creating one of the most epic scenes in Marvel history.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.