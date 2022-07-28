MCU Writer Thought Marvel “Pranked” Her After Being Allowed to Bring Back Iconic Super Hero

She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao couldn’t believe She-Hulk: Attorney At Law could include a certain super hero.

Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will have her courtroom drama series infused with the typical MCU comedy and super hero antics that Marvel fans expect. She-Hulk’s CGI may still concern fans, but the series teases that a certain super hero will return.

Gao originally thought that Daredevil showing up in She-Hulk would be impossible. She began writing the show before the character made his debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and way before she knew what Marvel planned to do with the character.

After learning that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was greenlit to have a role in the MCU series, Gao was stunned. She admitted to Collider that she felt Marvel had pranked them and didn’t believe them at first:

“I don’t think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn’t know what the status was of the character and then, I can’t remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, ‘Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?’ And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn’t believe it, we thought we were being pranked.”

Cox was rumored to be in the series for a long time, but fans were unsure if Marvel would bring the character back. Now that She-Hulk has teased Murdock’s appearance, fans are more eager to see the upcoming series to see everyone’s favorite lawyer back in the MCU again.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law debuts on August 17.

