After Horrifying Head-On Crash, ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Appears In Public

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is back in the saddle, so to speak, after suffering a horrifying head-on motorcycle collision on Sunday, July 24.

Us Weekly reported:

According to the incident report, Momoa appeared to be unharmed after a 21-year-old motorcycle driver crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into the path of his 1970 Oldsmobile.

Despite not being injured, the 42-year-old actor was reportedly “very shaken up by the trauma of it all” and has kept a low profile over the course of the past few days. But the Game of Thrones alum has now reemerged, taking on-again/off-again girlfriend, 32-year-old Fast and Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez on a motorcycle ride.

Us also shared details about the duo’s “very casual” relationship following Momoa’s high-profile split from longtime love, Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children:

“They are having fun and getting to know each other,” the insider explained at the time. “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction. Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go.” The twosome [Momoa and Gonzalez] were rumored to have split one month later, but have since been spotted together on multiple occasions. The Baby Driver actress and the father of two were seen out and about at two separate London venues on July 5, leading fans to believe they were back on.

Momoa and Bonet announced their shocking separation in January 2022.

At the time, the DC Expanded Universe actor moved out of the family home in California and was infamously living in a $750,000 van on his friend’s property nearby.