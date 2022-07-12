‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield FINALLY Snags Emmy Nomination

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the same without Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. The legendary actor is finally recognized for his immense talent with an Emmy nomination for his Under the Banner of Heaven series.

Andrew Garfield will forever be known as the charismatic Peter Parker of Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, but the actor is much more. After stealing the show in The Social Network (2010), Andrew Garfield became a household name.

Now, with The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021), Hacksaw Ridge (2016), and Martin Scorsese’s highly underrated Silence (2017) under his belt, Garfield is quite literally one of the greatest actors of his generation.

With two Academy Award nominations in his catalog, the Marvel alum has now picked up his first Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series:

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actor.

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actor

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) https://t.co/u1Ha9BgcTT — Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2022

After making yet another splash in the Hollywood world with his knockout performance as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven, the true-crime lead scored his first Emmy nomination.

Andrew Garfield is going toe-to-toe with Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, as well as Colin Firth (The Staircase), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy).

The 2022 Emmy could very well have one of the best nomination lineups in TV history, especially in the Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Andrew Garfield should return as Spider-Man? Comment below!