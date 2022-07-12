‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield FINALLY Snags Emmy Nomination

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the same without Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. The legendary actor is finally recognized for his immense talent with an Emmy nomination for his Under the Banner of Heaven series.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield will forever be known as the charismatic Peter Parker of Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, but the actor is much more. After stealing the show in The Social Network (2010), Andrew Garfield became a household name.

Now, with The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021), Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021), Hacksaw Ridge (2016), and Martin Scorsese’s highly underrated Silence (2017) under his belt, Garfield is quite literally one of the greatest actors of his generation.

Zendaya (left) and Andrew Garfield (right)

With two Academy Award nominations in his catalog, the Marvel alum has now picked up his first Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series:

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actor.

After making yet another splash in the Hollywood world with his knockout performance as Detective Jeb Pyre in Under the Banner of Heaven, the true-crime lead scored his first Emmy nomination.

Andrew Garfield as Jon Larson
Credit: Netflix

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Andrew Garfield is going toe-to-toe with Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, as well as Colin Firth (The Staircase), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy).

The 2022 Emmy could very well have one of the best nomination lineups in TV history, especially in the Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Andrew Garfield should return as Spider-Man? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!