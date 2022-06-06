Unlikely ‘Avengers’ Star Wins “Best Hero” Award, Marvel Fans Shocked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is sweeping the MTV Awards, but fans can’t believe Scarlett Johansson’s win over Tom Holland and Oscar Isaac.

While Robert Downey, Jr. is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson is the godmother of all things MCU after starring in eight Marvel movies and leaving an irreplaceable impact on the Marvel collection.

By all rights, Johansson is the face of Marvel Studios for many fans, even if her character no longer lives after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Though Johansson’s solo film, Black Widow (2020), was met with poor reviews and low ratings — as well as sparking a reported $50 million lawsuit between Johansson and The Walt Disney Company over breach of contract — Natasha Romanoff swept Tom Holland and Oscar Isaac off their superhero feet at the MTV Awards:

Scarlett Johansson wins Best Hero at the #MTVAwards

Scarlett Johansson took home the MTV Award for “Best Hero,” something that some fans feel her character in Black Widow didn’t deserve:

robert pattinson deserved

I love Scarlett Johansson, but an award for her appearence in Black Widow? Just no. Why not Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi or Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight? Come on.

Every Marvel fan was blown away by Oscar Isaac’s standout performance as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight, as well as Tom Holland’s heartbreaking portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Nonetheless, Scarlett Johansson is the best Marvel hero according to MTV. Though her Marvel Universe future seems bleak considering the character’s end in Endgame, reports suggest that Scarlett Johansson recently wrapped filming on a secret Marvel project.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.