Unlikely ‘Avengers’ Star Wins “Best Hero” Award, Marvel Fans Shocked

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
black widow holding rifle

Credit: Disney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is sweeping the MTV Awards, but fans can’t believe Scarlett Johansson’s win over Tom Holland and Oscar Isaac.

Iron Man and Black Widow
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Andrew Garfield ‘Spider-Man’ Scrapped, ‘Morbius’ Returning to Theaters

While Robert Downey, Jr. is the godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson is the godmother of all things MCU after starring in eight Marvel movies and leaving an irreplaceable impact on the Marvel collection.

By all rights, Johansson is the face of Marvel Studios for many fans, even if her character no longer lives after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

scarlett johansson as black widow
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though Johansson’s solo film, Black Widow (2020), was met with poor reviews and low ratings — as well as sparking a reported $50 million lawsuit between Johansson and The Walt Disney Company over breach of contract — Natasha Romanoff swept Tom Holland and Oscar Isaac off their superhero feet at the MTV Awards:

Scarlett Johansson wins Best Hero at the #MTVAwards

Scarlett Johansson took home the MTV Award for “Best Hero,” something that some fans feel her character in Black Widow didn’t deserve:

Ain’t no way

Related:“Thanos Would Be Scared,” Marvel Actor Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 Billion

Another fan writes:

robert pattinson deserved

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

One fan shares:

I love Scarlett Johansson, but an award for her appearence in Black Widow? Just no. Why not Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi or Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight? Come on.

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

Every Marvel fan was blown away by Oscar Isaac’s standout performance as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight, as well as Tom Holland’s heartbreaking portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

MTV Awards Best Hero Nominations
Credit: Screenshot via Discussing Flim

Related: Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast List Teases Big Name MCU Cameos

Nonetheless, Scarlett Johansson is the best Marvel hero according to MTV. Though her Marvel Universe future seems bleak considering the character’s end in Endgame, reports suggest that Scarlett Johansson recently wrapped filming on a secret Marvel project.

scarlett Johansson as black widow natasha falling
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!