Disney Files Seven More Permits For Changes to Popular Resort

If you’ve ever stayed onsite at Walt Disney World Resort, you undoubtedly know that there are dozens of onsite hotels for Guests fall into three categories — Disney Value Resorts, Disney Moderate Resorts, and Disney Deluxe Resorts — all of which are designed for different budgets.

Value Resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Resorts, for example, typically cost around $200 per night.

Meanwhile, Moderate Resorts, including Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, typically cost between $350 and $450 nightly.

Finally, Deluxe Resorts such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Riviera Resort, are generally priced well over $500 for each night of a family’s stay.

One popular Moderate Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, is home to some of Disney Vacation Club’s most unique villas — the Treehouse Villas. Last month, Disney filed permits for work on multiple Treehouse Villa addresses.

Now, officials have filed seven more Treehouse Villa work permits for units 7005, 7006, 7007, 7032, 7043, 7044, and 7055. All of the permits are for “General Construction,” which can mean anything from minor updates to a complete overhaul.

The same contractor — Central Florida-based Faden Builders — is listed on both the first and second batch of Disney construction permits.

Although no announcement has been made specifically regarding updates to the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs , Walt Disney World Resort has been making changes to several of the Disney Vacation Club Villa options on property.

DVC Guests were relocated while the Overwater Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort underwent a facelift and new Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa are getting an entirely revamped look as well. Disney also filed permits for the entire Disney Vacation Club annex at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge just last week.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the rustic Treehouse Villas upgraded at some point in the near future.

More on Disney’s Saratoga Springs

The official description of Disney’s equestrian-themed hotel reads:

Inspired by historic Saratoga Springs—a late-1800s’ New York retreat famous for its spas and horse racing—this charming, Victorian-style Resort hotel is nestled between rolling golf course greens and the shimmering Lake Buena Vista. Delight in stately Studios and multi-bedroom Villas, dazzling pools and a spa.

