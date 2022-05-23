Disney Is Officially Updating a Guest-Favorite Resort

If you’ve ever stayed onsite at Walt Disney World Resort, you undoubtedly know that there are dozens of onsite hotels for Guests fall into three categories — Disney Value Resorts, Disney Moderate Resorts, and Disney Deluxe Resorts — all of which are designed for different budgets.

Value Resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Resorts, for example, typically cost around $200 per night.

Meanwhile, Moderate Resorts, including Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, typically cost between $350 and $450 nightly.

Finally, Deluxe Resorts such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Riviera Resort, are generally priced well over $500 for each night of a family’s stay.

One popular Moderate Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, is home to some of Disney Vacation Club’s most unique villas — the Treehouse Villas. And, now, it seems that these stunning Guest-favorite accommodations are getting an upgrade.

Walt Disney World officials have filed construction permits for several of the DVC Villas — 7022, 7023, 7026, and 7031. All four permits are for “General Construction,” which can mean anything from minor updates to a complete overhaul.

The contractor listed on the new work permits is Faden Builders. The company’s website notes:

Upon graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Finance, Todd [Todd Faden, owner] embarked on his multi-faceted construction industry journey while working for a company that specialized in the extremely demanding genre of Theme Park construction. Faden Builders, Inc. was established in 2000. Todd's extensive " hands on" experience and the ability to adapt Faden Builders' services to meet the construction industry's ever changing trend are valuable attributes that have allowed him to nurture and grow Faden Builders, Inc. into the exceptional company it is today.

Given the owner’s background in theme park construction, it is unsurprising to see Faden Builders involved in a Disney project. It is worth noting, however, that Disney World has not confirmed any information about the updates to the Disney Vacation Club Treehouse Villas at this time.

Currently, DVC units at the Grand Floridian are getting an upgrade, however.

More on Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The official description of Disney’s equestrian-themed hotel reads:

Inspired by historic Saratoga Springs—a late-1800s’ New York retreat famous for its spas and horse racing—this charming, Victorian-style Resort hotel is nestled between rolling golf course greens and the shimmering Lake Buena Vista. Delight in stately Studios and multi-bedroom Villas, dazzling pools and a spa.

