Disney Officially Clarifies the Most Confusing Genie+ Rule

Recently, The Walt Disney Company has come under fire for “berserking” price hikes amid lower quality service than Disney Park-goers are typically used to.

From getting rid of free FastPasses in favor of paid Lightning Lanes to the controversial Genie+ platform to reducing food portion sizes throughout Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to seemingly cutting corners in regard to theme park merchandise quality to charging $6,000 for a two-night stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney is overcharging and underperforming in many fans’ minds.

As noted, the Genie+ service has been a specific area of contention as Guests flock to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort now that the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Now, Disney has officially clarified one Genie+ rule — the “120-minute rule” — that has been particularly confusing to Guests.

Let’s back up and explain exactly what this regulation is for those who may be unfamiliar. Genie+ is priced at $15 per Guest per day. Lightning Lane reservations on the platform become available at 7 a.m. each day of a Disney Parks trip — similar to the old virtual queue systems for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Guests are allowed to make one Genie+ reservation at a time, beginning at 7.am. — but this is where the 120-minute rule can come into play.

Guests cannot make a second reservation until one of the following occurs:

The existing Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation has been scanned and used

The Genie+ Lightning Lane return time has passed and the reservation was skipped

Two hours — 120 minutes — have passed since the initial Genie+ Lightning Lane reservation made

For reservations made before Park opening, however, the 120-minute countdown doesn’t begin until rope drop. This has led to all manner of confusion for Guests who try to make two reservations — 2 hours or more apart — before their theme park of the day opens.

Disney has now formally outlined this project on the official Walt Disney World Resort website for the first time — however, it is important to note that the rule has NOT changed:

What Are the Rules? Make sure you have valid admission and a theme park reservation to the same park on the same day.

Disney Genie+ service Lightning Lane selections can only be made one at a time. You must redeem an existing Disney Genie+ service Lightning Lane selection or wait 2 hours—whichever comes first—before making another Lightning Lane entrance selection through Disney Genie+ service. Please note: the 2-hour wait to make another selection begins when the park opens, even if you made your first booking at 7:00 AM.

All attractions and experiences are subject to availability.

Guests may be able to purchase Disney Genie+ service the day of their park visit and make their first Lightning Lane selections at 7:00 AM.

