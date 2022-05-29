‘Star Wars’ Sparks New Controversy Over New Mysterious Villain

Jedi: Survivor is a new Star Wars video game announced by Lucasfilm and the new mysterious villain is confusing fans into believing it’s the Grand Inquisitor.

Cal Kestis (voiced by Cameron Monaghan) is coming back to the Star Wars universe in the sequel to Jedi Fallen Order. While fans haven’t loved EA for its lack of Star Wars games, Jedi Fallen Order was the one game that was universally loved and became an instant must for any fan.

The game was released back in 2019 and Respawn Entertainment has worked on the sequel ever since. Not many details have been revealed about the game until a teaser trailer was released at Star Wars Celebration two days ago giving fans a first look at the new game:

The teaser trailer has a character speaking throughout the trailer asking Kestis why he continues to fight the Empire and pondering on what his next move will be. Due to the character being a Pau’an, fans believed that it was the Grand Inquisitor.

While Star Wars hasn’t confirmed that the character isn’t the Grand Inquisitor, it doesn’t seem like it can be the leader of the Inquisitors for a few reasons:

Jedi: Survivor happens around the same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi The character in the trailer doesn’t have the same facial markings as the Grand Inquisitor Clothes look more like what an Imperial official would wear. No Sith eyes

If Star Wars was going to make the Grand Inquisitor the villain of the highly anticipated sequel, it would definitely spark a new controversy for the character as Lucasfilm gets the look of the species correct, but fails to show that he is really an Inquisitor by not including the yellow eyes or Inquisitor armor and facial markings.

Obi-Wan Kenobi already has received a lot of backlash for failing to get the look of the Pau’an species right even though it was done in live-action in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) when Obi-Wan visited Utapau to capture General Grievous.

It would be a huge surprise if Star Wars does indeed confirm that the mysterious villain is the Grand Inquisitor because it would be another failed attempt to keep continuity and also would be confusing because the game takes place in the same year as Obi-Wan Kenobi meaning that there isn’t a lot of room for Star Wars to tell a longer story in Jedi: Survivor.

More on Jedi: Survivor

The official description of the game reads as follows:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, and characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Breaks Their Promise, Recasts Original Trilogy Character For New Series

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.