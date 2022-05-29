Teaser Trailer Released For Long-Awaited ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

Many announcements have come from the Star Wars Celebration being held at Anaheim Convention Center, from new merchandise to future plans for Disney Parks, upcoming projects from the Star Wars franchise, and a long-awaited sequel to one of the most popular games in the last years, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Last night, the official teaser trailer for this highly anticipated sequel was released during a panel of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, and fans who have waited to learn more about the story of Cal Kestis were beyond excited. The sequel will be named Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and the story will take place five years after the events of Fallen Order. The game will be released on several platforms in 2023.

Ruthie (@ruthlessnightsister) posted a video of the event on her TikTok, where BD-1 brought fans the world exclusive trailer. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The official trailer was later released on YouTube for fans worldwide to enjoy, get excited, and start speculating on what is to come for Cal Kestis.

The trailer shows an apparently crashed Stinger Mantis on an unknown desert planet, with no sign of Cere Junda, Greez Dritus, or Nightsister Merrin, who joined Cal during his journey on Jedi: Fallen Order. While these characters don’t make an appearance in the Jedi Survivor trailer, by what can be seen, things weren’t going too well for them. Looking out of the cockpit window, viewers can see a single set of footprints trailing off into the distance, suggesting that Cal or another crew member escaped this crash alone, while the rest of the team’s fate remains a mystery.

The trailer also shows Cal battling a hooded figure wielding a red lightsaber, seemingly losing his lightsaber in the process. The lightsaber ends up in the hands of a mysterious power figure after being carried to a secure location by a group of Stormtroopers. This mysterious new character questions Cal in a rather ominous tone with a voiceover throughout the trailer. When viewers get a good look at him, the pointy teeth and skin suggest this is a pau’an, and it’s natural to assume this would be the Grand Inquisitor hunting Cal down.

However, this can’t be the same character, as Jedi: Survivor will take place around the same time as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and the characteristic markings on the Grand Inquisitor’s face are nowhere to be seen on this mysterious figure, not to mention that the clothes he is wearing look nothing like an Inquisitor uniform.

Another query fans were left to ponder was, who is the character shown in a bacta tank? Throughout the trailer, slow pans are made around and inside the tank, revealing a suspended and seemingly unconscious character. This brand new character could be someone Cal may turn to for help at his darkest moments, whether he wants to or not. After all, Cal’s antagonist asks, “What is your next move, Jedi?” just before the trailer pans to this mysterious new figure, and the ominous room, coupled with Cal’s seeming dismay on his face as he observes the figure, could mean it’s not someone he’s pleased to turn to.

This figure has mysterious, inky black veins running across their shoulder, potentially signaling some sort of corruption or injury that required them to be inside this bacta tank. They may be someone essential to Cal’s, well, survival in Jedi: Survivor and could very well be a survivor of some kind themselves, but perhaps they’re someone who tests Cal’s commitment to his survival – this could potentially be a Sith or someone else who follows the Dark Side, resulting in the grim look on Cal’s face. Unfortunately, the breathing mask, lighting, and flowing hair obscures the character’s face a bit, so it’s hard to guess their exact identity.

The official description of the game reads as follows:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic Star Wars stories, worlds, and characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built for the current generation of gaming hardware to create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience for players worldwide when the game launches in 2023.

Though the trailer obviously doesn’t reveal much information, the excitement is strong with the fandom. Inside the Magic will update you on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as more information becomes available, but in the meantime, we will be listening to Sugaan Essena on repeat and replaying Jedi: Fallen Order.

