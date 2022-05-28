‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Shockingly Threatens Filoni’s Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Series

***SPOILERS FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI EPISODE 1 & 2***

Dave Filoni has worked on several Star Wars projects and one of his favorite series now conflicts with Obi-Wan Kenobi after a shocking moment between Moses Ingram’s Reva/Third Sister and Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor.

Star Wars Rebels was the first series where Dave Filoni had full creative control to tell the story that he wanted to tell. With Star Wars The Clone Wars, Filoni definitely had a lot of influence over the project, but George Lucas oversaw the project as well. Rebels was set 15 years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) and introduced fans to characters like the Grand Inquisitor.

While the Grand Inquisitor’s design is a controversial topic for Star Wars fans, nobody was expecting Reva to backstab the Grand Inquisitor in the final moments of the episode. The episode leaves the Inquisitor looking like he may have died which wouldn’t make sense as his real death is in the first season of Rebels.

Inquisitors are known to be ruthless and overly ambitious which is why they tend to fight each other so it makes sense for Reva to try to attack the Grand Inquisitor. What doesn’t make sense is that he didn’t anticipate her trying to kill him. The Grand Inquisitor is supposed to be the leader of the Inquisitors. He helped Darth Vader train the Inquisitors and is respected for his role in the Empire.

Even if the next episode shows that the Grand Inquisitor is recovering, Star Wars definitely ruined the character by making him look super weak in the series as if he could do nothing more than wave his lightsaber and bark orders at others.

Reva on the other hand, might not live too long as Darth Vader doesn’t tend to like other ambitious people knowing his past. Most people end up dying before they can even beg for mercy from the Dark Lord of the Sith, so it’s possible that Reva won’t have much screentime left when Darth Vader arrives.

It seems that Episode 3 will have Darth Vader arriving as Reva’s recent attack on the Grand Inquisitor should be seen as treason for the Empire. It’s hard to say that Lucasfilm will go through with this as there are several shots of Reva on the Inquisitor Fortress, but those scenes could be flashbacks or shot solely to make fans believe that the character had a bigger role.

Hopefully, the Grand Inquisitor will get to prove to fans that he is a formidable fighter and truly the leader of the Inquisitors because Kenobi has not proven to fans that the character is actually important.

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

What are your thoughts on the Grand Inquisitor? Let us know what you think!

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.