Surprise Character Interaction Debuts at EPCOT, Competing With New Roller Coaster

There aren’t many things more exciting to talk about than the brand-new roller coaster opening in Walt Disney World this month. Located in EPCOT, the Orlando theme Park will be the home to the company’s newest Marvel-centric attraction known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. However, one surprise character interaction recently rose to the challenge of competing with this monstrous new attraction.

We’re talking about iCan, who made his debut at EPCOT on May 27th, competing with the grand opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. iCan is an interactive humanoid robot that made daily appearances in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom between 2017 and 2018. iCan replaced a fan-favorite interaction, Push the Trashcan, who last appeared in Tomorrowland in 2014.

However, iCan was removed from the Park and, like many things, didn’t return after Parks reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. That is until now. Guests visiting EPCOT yesterday were able to meet and interact with this hilarious character. Disney Parks (@disneyparks) posted a video on TikTok announcing the return of this beloved character to his new home.

It is not clear if the return of iCan was planned to accompany the grand opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or if this sighting was more of an improvised strategy to comfort Guests who were not able to experience this new roller coaster on opening day.

Either way, many fans were happy to see iCan and his familiar metallic face back at the Parks, and many more were so glad to meet him for the first time.

More on Cosmic Rewind

We have previously reported several updates that came to light before the opening of this highly anticipated attraction, from the first peek at the costumes Cast Members will wear to footage from the Annual Passholder previews and even a guide to the attraction.

The official Walt Disney World Website describes the attraction as follows:

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Did you know of iCan? Have you had the chance to talk to him? Let us know in the comments below!