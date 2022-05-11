Hilary Duff Reveals MORE Details On Canceled ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

Fans were extremely disappointed when they learned the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot was canceled.

The o of the Disney Channel show were all expected to return to their roles — including Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), , , and Matt McGuire/Lizzie’s brother).

Also previously announced were Adam Lamberg as and, of course, .

Hilary Duff took to Instagram herself to announce the Lizzie McGuire reboot was officially canceled, expressing how she is disappointed and upset that “the stars just didn’t align.” Not long after, many other cast members including Robert Carradine,

Ever since the series was canceled, Duff has been opening up in various interviews, explaining what exactly happened and even what the series’ plot would have been.

Most recently, Hilary Duff posed naked for Women’s Health and opened up about her confidence, her family, and the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

When speaking to the Lizzie McGuire reboot, Duff said she insisted and pushed for a more mature Lizzie. “She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things,” she explained. “She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”

Because Duff stood her ground, the series was canceled, as we all know. The good news for Duff is it opened up a new career path involving the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

Duff plays the character of Sophie, who Duff actually feels would be friends with grown-up Lizzie. “It would be dumb of me to not know that I have a sweet spot playing that relatable girl,” she told Women’s Health. “I am that girl.”

Per their interview:

Even as a kid trying to separate herself from the character who made her famous, she managed to hold on to her optimism. “It was a conscious choice not to be angsty and try to shift people’s opinions on who I am,” she says, laughing. “That doesn’t mean I didn’t want to try!”

When the series was first announced at the D23 Expo, it was said that the show would pick up when Lizzie turns 30 years old. “Just like me and everyone who loved Lizzie and grew up with her, Lizzie has also grown up,” Duff said at the 2019 D23 Expo. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a more expensive show budget…she has her dream job…she has her dream guy…she has her dream apartment…and she’s about to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

Terri Minsky was the original Lizzie McGuire creator who, back in January 2020, decided to step away from her showrunner and executive producer role in the revival due to “creative differences.”

And, back in February 2020, we reported that Hilary Duff suggested the Lizzie McGuire reboot was not exactly “family-friendly” enough for the Disney streaming service. Just as the Love, Simon spinoff series — Love, Victor — was moved to Hulu, it looks as though that is the same reason why the original show creator was also taken off the project — for “family-friendly” reasons.

You can currently stream the Disney Channel Original Series Lizzie McGuire along with The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Disney+.

Are you still upset to see that the Lizzie McGuire reboot won’t be happening? Let us know in the comments below.