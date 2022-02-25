Hilary Duff Finally Speaks Out After Backlash For Breaking the Law

Recently, Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, was under fire for breaking a California law, involving her three-year-old daughter, Banks Bair.

In January, Duff was driving around with her former Younger costar, Molly Bernard (who played Lauren Heller on the show), and her daughter, Banks. Bernard posted a video of Duff and Banks in the backseat of the car; however, Banks was not in a carseat, which is now causing Duff to receive a ton of backlash, including being “mommy-shamed” by fans.

Now, Duff is finally speaking out on the situation at hand, defending her actions.

According to TMZ, the law in California for car seats states that any child under two has to be in a car seat (a rear-facing one) until they’re either 40 lbs. or more, or 40 inches or taller and must be in a standard carseat until they reach eight-years-old.

Banks is three, so the rear-facing car seat part of the law wouldn’t apply; however, since she is still under eight, and is not 40 inches, she would need to be in a belt-positioning booster seat or car seat. And within the video, it is clear that Banks has no restraint at all aside from the seatbelt, meaning they are breaking the law.

We do want to note that thankfully Banks was unharmed, but that didn’t stop fans from speaking out. Many were shocked Duff would allow her daughter to ride in a car unsecured like that.

Duff did not comment on the situation, despite the backlash she received — until now.

Duff recently sat down with Romper to explain what was actually going on in the now-viral video. “There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly was in the back seat of our car with Banks without her car seat,” she began.

“It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 with my kids in the back seat without a car seat,” she continued. “You have no context. You don’t know where I am.”

The Younger and Lizzie McGuire actress went on to explain that this is a frequent tradition in her family:

“Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they’re driving home? You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the back seat to drive a block before with an adult back there?”

Despite all of the backlash, it is clear Duff cares deeply about her children and family.

Duff is currently involved in the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which is currently streaming on Hulu. She previously starred as Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel’s hit television series, Lizzie McGuire from 2011-2004 and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Duff was also involved in the later canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was supposed to star the o of the Disney Channel show, including , , and Matt McGuire/Lizzie’s brother), Adam Lamberg ( and, of course, . The reboot was canceled as, according to Duff, “the stars just didn’t align.”

