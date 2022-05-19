Fans Expect Johnny Depp to Transform into Jack Sparrow Ride Animatronic After Trial

Johnny Depp is notoriously known for his role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well!

We recently discussed how one Guest found Jack Sparrow at Disneyland Paris by running like him, and once the two met, they continued running across the theme park together in what is now a viral video. Take a look here.

When Disney refurbished the various Pirates of the Caribbean attractions, many of them included a new storyline that involved Jack Sparrow! We can now see his animatronic pop up all over the attraction, and at the end, he is in the treasure room, enjoying all of his gold and newfound glory.

With the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, many Depp fans are speaking out on their love for the actor, and some are even linking what he will look like if he wins the $50 million defamation trail against his ex-wife — and it looks a lot like the last scene in the Pirates attraction!

Logan (@logandfrederick) posted a video of the final moment of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and stated that the visual of Sparrow was also how Johnny Depp will look “after beating Amber in court”.

This is not the first or last social media post that has been created to show support to Depp during the trial. When Depp left the court house recently, fans were there to shower him with gifts and love, and many filmed the experience. Click here to read more.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Mads Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

Most recently, we reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer noted that Disney is working on two scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, neither of which involve Depp at the moment; however, one does involve Margot Robbie. Read more on that here.

Pirates of the Caribbean is described by Disney as:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

The Disneyland version of the attraction in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park is currently under refurbishment and will reopen this summer. However, work seems to be progressing smoothly, and Blue Bayou will reopen next month!

