Songs Revealed For ‘American Idol’ Disney Night

Disney magic is taking over American Idol tonight! Contestants and judges visited Disneyland Resort recently to get inspiration from the Parks for their Disney Night, which will air tonight, Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

The top 10 American Idol contestants visited Disneyland Resort where they got to experience everything the Parks had to offer, including the Main Street Electrical Parade and other nighttime spectaculars. The judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, joined the top 10 contestants and even paid a visit to some Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

American Idol contestants will also perform a special rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the #1 hit song from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning feature, Encanto.

The top 10 contestants will be performing Disney songs from fan-favorite animated films such as Tangled and The Little Mermaid. Here is a full list of what the American Idol contestants will be performing tonight for Disney Night:

Christian Guardino – “Circle of Life” – from The Lion King

Emyrson Flora – “Carried Me With You” – from Onward

Fritz Hager – “Go The Distance” – from Hercules

HunterGirl – “I See The Light” – from Tangled

Jay Copeland – “Remember Me” – from Coco

Lady K – “How Far I’ll Go” – from Moana

Leah Marlene – “When She Loved Me” – from Toy Story 2

Mike Parker – “You’ll Be In My Heart” – from Tarzan

Nicolina Bozzo – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – from The Little Mermaid

Noah Thompson – “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” – from Toy Story

When visiting Disneyland Resort, the contestants had the opportunity to meet with Dancing With the Stars judge and professional dancer, Derek Hough. Celebrity mentor and Emmy Award-winner Derek Hough gave contestants some one-on-one coaching in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

This is not the first time competition shows on ABC have done a Disney-themed night. In fact, Dancing with the Stars is known for its extravagant Disney nights, where professional dancers and competitors (such as actors, athletes, singers, and more) dance a choreographed routine to beloved Disney songs.

ABC also brought Disney magic to fans at home during the 2020 as the ongoing pandemic affected so many. In case you missed it, Ryan Seacrest hosted a handful of Disney Family Singalong specials!

American Idol will air LIVE coast to coast tonight, Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Will you be tuning into American Idol for Disney Night tonight? Let us know in the comments below.