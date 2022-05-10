Child Traumatized By Elephant’s “Fifth Leg” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

And, while it might seem that working at Disney World’s stunning Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park would be one of the most enjoyable jobs on the Orlando theme park property, it certainly comes with its fair share of challenges.

It is the only Park on Walt Disney World property where Cast Members have to worry about animals engaging in inappropriate behavior in front of Guests. One recent incident, for example, involved reptiles engaging in sexual intercourse while visitors looked on.

A similar situation occurred with bongo monkeys as Guests watched from their Kilimanjaro Safaris vehicles.

One Cast Member shared another tale in this vein. People Magazine shared the story about an elephant’s “fifth leg” that left a young girl — and her mother — somewhat traumatized during their Disney World vacation:

“I was once behind a mother and young daughter on that trip as we passed an elephant. The little girl blurted out to her mom, ‘Look! That elephant has five legs!’ I can confirm, that elephant’s erection was the size of his leg.” Related: Multiple RARE Disney Characters Spotted at Animal Kingdom

This tale just goes to show that you never know what to expect when you visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Harambe Wildlife Reserve!

More on Kilimanjaro Safaris

The official description of Disney’s popular safari adventure reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure

Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition. Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve experienced at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!