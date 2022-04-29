‘Encanto’ Is Returning, But Not As A Sequel

Disney is planning to bring Encanto to the stage instead of working on a potential sequel.

Encanto took over the world as one of Walt Disney’s best hits. At first, Encanto wasn’t really talked about, but when it landed, it was the only thing families would talk about. COVID 19 may be the one to blame, but that didn’t stop Encanto from becoming the most-watched movie on Disney+.

Frozen (2013) is well-known for its score, but Lin-Manuel Miranda managed to create a song that surpassed Iden Menzel’s “Let It Go” and “For the First Time In Forever.” Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has dominated the charts ever since.

Now it seems that Disney will be bringing Encanto to the stage as Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced a singalong concert tour for the movie in 32 cities. Each stop will include a screening of the movie with the music being performed by a live band.

The concert begins on July 18 in Washington and will visit cities like San Diego, Houston, Phoenix, and Tampa and then end in Chicago on Sunday, August 28th. Tickets go on sale today, April 29 for the general audience. Knowing how popular Encanto has been, there’s a good chance the tickets will sell out quickly so make sure to grab one sooner than later!

Encanto was recognized as the best-animated film for 2021 after winning the academy award last March. The soundtrack — which had eight original songs from Miranda — stayed at the No.1 position on the billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks after its release.

Some fans of course just want a sequel for Encanto already and Disney CEO, Bob Chapek did confirm that Encanto will have its own franchise so fans should expect a sequel or spinoff to be in the works. Chapek announced at a previous earnings call by stating that Encanto helped bring more subscribers to the streaming platform:

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts, the launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio to 196.4 million, including 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers added in the first quarter…”

Sadly, Disney hasn’t announced any plans just yet so the live tour is the next best thing Encanto fans have for the moment. Hopefully, Disney will announce something soon as fans can’t wait to see more of the Madrigal family.

Here’s a list of all the spots on the Encanto singalong tour:

Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

More on Encanto

The official description of Encanto reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house [Casita], in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength [Luisa] to the power to heal [Isabela] — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Do you plan to see Encanto performed live? Let us know in the comments section below!