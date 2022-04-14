‘Encanto’ Music Disappears From “it’s a small world” Overlay

Encanto (2021) has grown to become such a popular IP for Disney, we are starting to see the movies characters and songs integrate themselves into the Parks.

Considering how much Encanto has been loved by Disney fans in such a short amount of time, it is not a shock that Disney is looking for fast ways to include the IP in their Parks more. During the day, you can visit Mirabel, the young hero from the film, at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia at Disneyland Park. At the moment, Guests can enjoy an Encanto-style booth at EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival, with a very Isabella-inspired topiary section at Walt Disney World Resort.

It should also be noted that as of April 22, “Main Street Electrical Parade” returns to Disneyland Park and celebrates its 50th anniversary with a spectacular, new grand finale float that brings together stylized scenes from more than a dozen Disney and Pixar stories, including Encanto. Sparkling lights depict the Casita, magical butterflies, and Miracle Candle from the film, with Mirabel and her cousin Antonio, represented as animated dolls atop their section of the float.

On April 11, Disney also debuted an Encanto overlay on “it’s a small world”. Guests are now able to see the facade of “it’s a small world” change at Disneyland Resort as the Disneyland Park attraction takes a “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” twist. As noted by Disneyland:

Admire Encanto

As the sun begins to set, gather with family and friends in front of the iconic façade of “it’s a small world” to celebrate the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award-winning film, Encanto. Beginning April 11, 2022, for a limited time, watch with delight as a light projection show animates the façade with a montage that pays tribute to the Encanto hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Like the Madrigal family’s casita, tiles across the “it’s a small world” façade flip, turn, and rearrange themselves as one scene transitions to the next, culminating in a celebratory chorus and a nod to Bruno’s mysterious prophecy about Mirabel. This memorable nighttime experience is scheduled for several times each evening and is a perfect way to embrace the magic of Encanto!

That being said, it seems there have been some technical difficulties with the overlay as of late. @Cheltonjm took to Twitter to share that the overlay has no music yesterday evening.

BRUH THERES NO MUSIC!!!! lol what’s even happening right now #disneyland

The projection show typically showcases some of the iconic songs from the film, however, it seems that Guests yesterday evening may have missed out on the musical aspect of the overlay.

With “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hitting the top charts, Encanto is quickly becoming a very popular and highly talked about Disney film.

The song had become very popular on TikTok and is now Oscar-nominated, which is fantastic news as the film is being discussed a lot more now that it is on Disney+ in comparison to when it debuted in theaters. Back on November 24, 2021, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film, Encanto, was released. We can even see characters like Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) at Disneyland Resort conducting meet and greets with Guests. The film will feature music by Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama.

As noted by Disney, the plot of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Disney continues to describe the film as:

Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

Would you like to see more Encanto at Walt Disney World?

