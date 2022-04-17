“Belligerently Drunk” Guest Pretends to Be Snow White, Resists Arrest

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as seamlessly as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they occasionally have to deal with Guests breaking the rules when it comes to their children’s safety, like the time an intoxicated couple tried to hold their baby up “like Simba” on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

In another instance, shared with People magazine, a “belligerently drunk” Disney Parks Guest was impersonating a Snow White character actor before ultimately resisting arrest and being escorted off the property. The full tale, as recounted by a Cast Member, reads:

“A woman was dressed as Snow White in the parks, belligerently drunk and pretending to be the character by signing autographs and taking pictures with people. She was escorted out by the PD and caused a huge scene and resisted arrest. There’s a photo hung up backstage in one of the parks of it.”

While the Cast Member did not share which Disney Park this incident occurred at, since People is an American publication, it was likely at Disneyland Resort in California or Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

All of Disney’s theme park properties worldwide have specific rules regarding Guest behavior and pertaining to costumes being worn by adult Guests.

Walt Disney World Resort’s official Park Rules webpage notes, for instance, that both “Engaging with other Guests or impeding operations while posing as or portraying any character in costume” and “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof” are prohibited.

More About Meeting Snow White at Walt Disney World Resort

Guests at Disney World can meet Snow White at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion on a daily basis. She is also sometimes available at both Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion and Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom Park.

The official description of the Disney Princess’s Germany meet and greet reads:

Make a Wish Come True

The lovely young princess who longed for true love—and found it—returns to her wishing well to make your dreams come true.

Take a photo and perhaps hear a story about friendship, kindness—and how to avoid apples offered by witches.

About Snow White

With a smile and a song, Snow White delights everyone she meets, from a prince at a wishing well, to 7 little friends.

