Disney Guest “Climbed a Tree and Swung Down” to Interrupt Character Interaction

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate without the efforts of their hard-working and talented Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they sometimes have to deal with Guests breaking the rules when it comes to safety rules, like the time an intoxicated couple tried to hold their baby up “like Simba” on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

And, finally, Cast Members frequently have to police character interactions when Guests get out of line in one way or another, from harassing Disney Parks characters to breaking social distancing rules during the pandemic.

One Disney Cast Member shared an extremely unique Guest story with People magazine — seemingly a Guest decided to channel Tarzan while waiting in line to meet Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

The Cast Member shared:

“A mother climbed a tree and swung down in the middle of another family’s meet and greet with Beast. She didn’t want to wait in line.”

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and other Disney theme parks globally have rules against line-cutting, so this Guest was clearly violating Park regulations. The Cast Member did not share what consequences the tree-swinging Guest faced after her escapade.

At this time, Disney World visitors can see Beast while dining at Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park. He also sometimes appears at special events, such as After Hours.

Princess Belle, however, is available for daily meet and greets with Guests in EPCOT’s France pavilion.

The official description of this character interaction reads:

Say Bonjour to Belle

A bit of the provincial countryside helps this Beauty feel right at home. When Belle doesn’t have her nose stuck in a book, she’s delighted to meet you in the shade by the water’s edge at the France Pavilion. About Belle

Belle has her own storybook adventure where she finds Beast and the enchanted friends who welcome her to the castle.

