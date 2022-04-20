Disney Dramatically Increases Cost of Controversial FastPass System

Disneyland Paris’ Premier Access system just got a little more expensive.

With the incoming crowds will also come longer wait times, which is something no Guest likes. Luckily, Premier Access is available to Guests for purchase. Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access.

Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

When Premier Access first launched, Disney did state that the pricing will vary depending on popularity. For example, more popular and E-ticket attractions may cost more than those rides that do not typically have a long line or such high demand. They also stated that the prices for each attraction may change depending on what the time of year is. For example, if you visit Disneyland Paris during the peak seasons, Premier Access may cost more.

It seems that the crowds are much larger now due to the 30th anniversary celebrations, and Disney is capitalizing on that. Below are the Premier Access prices that were previously listed:

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €16 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

Now, here are the current costs for the attractions.

Autopia: €9 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €12 per Guest

Crush’s Coaster: €18 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €18 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €9 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €18 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €9 per Guest

Orbitron: €9 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €9 per Guest

From this, we can see that almost every attraction has gone up around €2, which comes out to a $2.30 increase in USD. Although this may not seem like a total jump, we must remember that this is not like Disney Genie+, and Guests must pay per ride all day long, which can easily add up, especially if you are traveling with a family or larger group. However, this flux in cost is something that Disney Guests will have to learn to accept with this new system.

The Disneyland Paris website currently states:

From 5 August, turbo-charge your day with Disney Premier Access! Got the need for speed? Disney Premier Access is a paid service that gives you speedy access to some of our most popular attractions thanks to a dedicated fast lane. Limited availability! Get in the fast lane with Disney Premier Access Hit top speed like Lightning McQueen with Disney Premier Access and join the fast lane that lets you skip the regular queue at some of our most popular attractions. With Disney Premier Access under the bonnet, you’ll fill up your day with even more smiles per hour!

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disney’s Premier Access system? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!