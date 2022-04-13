Disney Heir Publicly Comes Out as Transgender, Family Donates $250,000

From cultural shifts to financial changes to the development of Disney+ to the state of Disney theme parks themselves, Walt Disney would probably hardly recognize the company he left behind.

Recently, The Walt Disney Company’s reaction to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill brought backlash from some fans and Cast Members. Disney employees even staged walkouts over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s initial response to the bill.

However, the company has now officially opposed the legislation, which has been signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has shared his stance on the matter, saying Disney “crossed a line” in dissenting.

Now, intriguingly, one of Roy Disney’s descendants, Charlee Disney — a high school science teacher — has publicly come out as transgender, and is speaking out for LGBTQIA+ rights.

The Today Show reported:

Disney said that even though they have a lot of support and privilege, their journey has been difficult. “I had very few openly gay role models,” Disney said. “And I certainly didn’t have any trans or nonbinary role models. I didn’t see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me.” Related: After Supreme Court Asked to Take Action, All Florida Cruise Restrictions Lifted

Disney’s father, Roy P. Disney — the grandson of Walt Disney’s brother and Walt Disney Company cofounder, Roy E. Disney — recently announced that the famous family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, whose gala played a major role in Charlee’s story.

Per a Los Angeles Times article, the elder Disney said, “Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Recently, The Walt Disney Company committed to the use of gender neutral pronouns throughout its Disney Park properties and one executive asserted that at least 50% of all new Disney characters in movies and Disney+ Original series will be minorities or LGBTQIA+.

In its continued bid to be more inclusive, Disney also updated the “Disney Look” for Disney theme park Cast Members last year. Many gender-specific pieces of attire are no longer required and policies regarding hairstyles, tattoo visibility, and certain other personal appearance choices have become more relaxed.

What do you think about Charlee Disney coming out recently?

