Guests Deface Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort has something for everyone. From Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland area that is perfect for families with kids of all ages to the wilds of Asia and Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to EPCOT’s educational World Showcase pavilions, there is certainly no shortage of things to see and do on property.

Perhaps Disney’s most ambitious project to date, though, is the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land that can be found at both Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland’s Disneyland Park.

The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to the planet of Batuu, where they can visit Black Spire Outpost, imbibe at Oga’s Cantina, and experience the wonders of Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge falls in the Star Wars timeline between Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), meaning iconic characters like Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are deceased.

Guests can, however, interact with sequel trilogy characters like Rey, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, and First Order stormtroopers.

There are also two rides in the land — Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Now, unfortunately, it has become apparent that the line for Smugglers Run at Disney World has seen better days. Guests have seemingly been defacing sections of the ride queue by carving graffiti, including their initials and numerous smiley faces, into painted areas of the queue.

Sections of the the paint have also been peeled off, leaving unsightly marks on the walls.

At this time, Disney World’s official ride closure calendar does not indicate that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is slated for a refurbishment in the near future.

More on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The popular Star Wars ride is officially described as:

Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it!

What do you think about Guests defacing this queue?

