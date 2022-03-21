Despite Slamming Marvel, ‘Godfather’ Director Believes ‘Deadpool’ is “Amazing”

Francis Ford Coppola loves Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool (2016)

The legendary director has influenced a lot of American cinema in the last few decades as he is well known for The Godfather Trilogy. Coppola also helped George Lucas get his Hollywood start as the two were friends. Now that The Godfather is about to turn 50 years old, the famous director sat down with Variety to discuss what he loves about movies.

Recently, Coppola had shared that he wasn’t a big fan of MCU movies or any blockbuster film as he felt they all have the “same stuff in them” which led to Marvel fans rolling their eyes at the director. Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies aren’t “cinema” and fans were upset with the director. This isn’t anything new as several directors have shared their gripes with Marvel and Star Wars dominating the box office every year.

Now, Coppola admits that even though he might not be a big fan of Marvel, he did love Deadpool:

“I liked ‘Deadpool,’ I thought that was amazing.”

This came after Coppola shared how he was grateful for directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Cary Joji Fukunaga. He believed the directors have talent and skills, but he doesn’t believe Hollywood lets these directors test their limits:

“But I don’t think they necessarily get the chance to make the films in their hearts. I think they’re being asked to make movies that are not against the grain. We have an abundance of rich, great talent and I would give them more responsibility because they’re capable of it.”

Denis Villeneuve has received a lot of praise for Dune (2021) and Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die (2021) which fans also loved.

Ryan Reynolds quickly took notice of Coppola’s words about Deadpool and let the world know that the Merc with a mouth also likes the director:

Deadpool likes Francis Ford Coppola

Deadpool likes Francis Ford Coppola https://t.co/mSGQM7C87T — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 21, 2022

Deadpool 3 is in the works right now with Shawn Levy set to direct the film. Kevin Feige has reassured fans that the movie will be R-rated and will be set in the MCU.

It’s unclear when the movie will release due to Reynolds saying he will be taking an acting break for a while. Fans hope to see Deadpool return to the big screen soon as it has been almost four years since Deadpool 2 (2018).

Why do you think Coppola loves Deadpool? Let us know in the comments section below!