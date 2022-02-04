‘Star Wars’ Surprises Fans With New ‘Obi-Wan’ Series Releasing In May

Most Star Wars fans are eagerly waiting to see Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi and, to add to fans’ excitement, Star Wars just announced a new comic book miniseries to be released this May. This five-part miniseries will explore who Obi-Wan is, as the story will take place a few weeks before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Star Wars interviewed Christopher Cantwell, the lead writer for this new miniseries as he weighed in on what to expect:

“The frame story of the entire series takes place just weeks before A New Hope begins. So here’s Obi-Wan, waiting and sensing that things are about to drastically change. There is going to be some culmination of his destiny. And — just like what happens for us all when we face some of our greatest challenges — he is really wrestling with it internally. It’s this wrestling that is in fact causing him to reflect on his past. He’s searching for strength and wisdom he’s gained over his lifetime, wanting it to reinforce his readiness to face his fate.”

Cantwell has already confirmed that Grand Master Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and even some new characters will be introduced to the Star Wars universe in these comic isseus. You can expect each issue to focus on a different time period for Kenobi, with one hinted to focus on his days with his master, Qui-Gon, another issue to be set during the Clone Wars, and others most likely to occur right after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and during Order 66/ the Great Jedi Purge. It will be fun for fans to see more of this beloved character, but that isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to when it comes to seeing the Jedi Master return to the Star Wars story.

Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi Master in Obi-Wan Kenobi which is set to release this year. Hayden Christensen will also return, reprising his role as Kenobi’s former Padawan, Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. Fans are eager to see the two interact again, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has already promised fans there will be a “rematch of the century” between the two.

With Vader’s Inquisitors rumored to be a part of the series — appearing in live-action for the very first time — it would make sense that Obi-Wan will be on the run and then have to confront his old Padawan as the Jedi hunters continue to pursue him.

With a new novel focused on Obi-Wan and Anakin called Brotherhood releasing on May 10, and this miniseries debuting its first issue in May, some have speculated that the series could debut in May as well. Other fans, though, believe that Dave Filoni’s animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, will see its second season premiere on May 4, like it did last year.

Nothing has been confirmed about release dates for upcoming Star Wars shows, however.

You can currently watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi sizzle reel on Disney+ anytime.

The official synopsis of the Kenobi series reads:

Tatooine, a desert planet where farmers work hard under the heat of two suns. … A planet behind the edge of civilization. And a place where it would be unlikely to find a Jedi master, or an orphan child on whom the future of the entire galaxy weighs on its small shoulders.

