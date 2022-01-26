Disney Park Looks Abandoned After Creepy Fog Rolls In

Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are fun and beautifully crafted places to spend a vacation, but what happens when the weather takes over?

We always love spotting a specific ride or attraction like Splash Mountain or the entire Park getting covered in snow as it really makes a magical place even more magical. But sometimes, the weather can make the Disney Resorts look creepy, or scary even.

One user shared some incredible pictures of Disneyland Paris recently in which the Resort looked like a creepy horror movie set after some heavy fog rolled in. See the full post from @One5thParis below:

Cold and foggy morning in Thunder Mesa

Cold and foggy morning in Thunder Mesa pic.twitter.com/kmnzTkZBcU — David Goebel (@One5thParis) January 25, 2022

As shown in the pictures, Disneyland Paris almost looks like a scary and abandoned town, complete with a haunted house in the form of Phantom Manor, Disneyland Paris’ version of Haunted Mansion, the classic Disney dark ride. More on Phantom Manor below:

Phantom Manor: A Guided Tour with a Spine-tingling Twist Tucked away in a corner of Frontierland stands Phantom Manor, once home to one of Thunder Mesa’s founding families. Local residents steer clear of the dilapidated house, claiming it to be haunted, but any intrepid Disneyland Park visitors who dare to enter will soon discover its terrible secrets. You’ll be peeking through your fingers in this fun-filled mystery, where ghoulish ghosts and spirits greet your every turn. The iconic Disneyland Paris attraction reopens after its biggest refurbishment since 1992, with many surprises in store for its visitors!

Speaking of Disneyland Paris, many Guests are starting to get excited for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment. Disneyland Paris recently gave us a brand-new look at the upcoming expansion.

Guests can see a whole cast of characters and movie franchises represented in the photo like Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor and Doctor Strange and I’m sure there will be lots more when Avengers Camus officially opens. Also shown in the photo is the brand new Iron Man coaster ride vehicle. The ride will replace Disneyland Paris’ version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open. Be sure to catch up on all MCU content streaming on Disney+ now!

