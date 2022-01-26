Disney Guest Mistaken For VIP, Forced to Ride Alone

Walt Disney World can be full of many magical experiences. Features classic and iconic rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Carribean, as well as new and exciting attractions like Flight of Passage at Pandora – The World of Avatar or the upcoming TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom, Guests, can expect to have an amazing time in the Disney Parks.

And speaking of Magic Kingdom, one of the most famous rides in all of Disney parks history can be found there in the form of Splash Mountain. Featuring music, a fun cast of characters, and a thrilling drop, Splash Mountain has truly become one of the most beloved rides in all of Disney history.

In a hilarious post on Reddit, a popular social media website, one Guest shared their experience of getting their identity mistaken by Disney. See the full post below from u/ZaltraxZ:

On my last trip to Disney World I overheard a Cast Member say I was a VIP while boarding my favorite ride. They held other people back from boarding with me and I’m still not 100% sure why they did this.

The comments were flooded with hilarious remarks about the bizarre event. User u/spankadoodle said:

They usually send down a sacrifice once a day to ward off bad spirits.

User u/1pnt21gigawatts commented:

A friend of mine went to WDW recently with a group of rich folks, the group organizers name happened to be Chris Evans. Friend said it was so sad to watch cast member after cast member deflate as they realized the reservation for “Chris Evans, party of 12, VIP” was just a group of not-famous regular people.

User u/ScoutHolland said:

There were complaints from other guests about a smell.

User u/AudrieLane said:

My dad went on Tower of Terror not long after it first opened and got pulled out of line by a CM who said they had a “very special elevator car just for [him]” and put him in one all by himself. I’m pretty sure this is something they do every now and then to add a little magic to a random person’s day/screw with them (depending on whether your glass is half full or empty).

This situation could’ve been a simple mistake but when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, Cast Members try to incorporate a little magic into Guests’ lives when at the Parks. It’s common knowledge that Cast Members at Disney will sometimes give gifts to Guests to even allow them to experience cool and unique things. We even covered a story last year of a Guest receiving a “secret coin” which allowed them to skip the entire line at the Jungle Cruise attraction.

More on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World:

A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.

An Alternative for Little Critters Located near the Splash Mountain exit, the Laughin’ Place is a cheery play area designed for children under 40 inches tall who are too small to ride the attraction. Children must be supervised during their visit to the Laughin’ Place.

