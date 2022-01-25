Verbal Fight Breaks Out On Disney Ride After Guest Refuses To Wear Mask

While Disneyland can be a magical place to spend your vacation, filled to the brim with fun and exciting attractions, that doesn’t mean it’s free from speedbumps and stress.

Sometimes, tensions rise between Guests, and arguments or even fights can break out while inside the Disney Parks and Resorts. While rare, it is interesting to catch these on video. And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, it seems like more and more arguments over mask-wearing keep popping IP.

In a bizarre video, a few Guests can be seen stopped on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride in Disneyland and arguing about one of the Guests keeping their masks on. The video was posted to TikTok this morning. See the full video from @thatjoando below:

As shown in the video, the ride was reportedly stopped because of the Guest not following the mask rules in the Park, which requires all Guests in enclosed areas to be wearing one at all times. After the ride stops, Guests are heard yelling at the other Guest, telling them to put the mask back on.

More on Disneyland’s mask policy below:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles and buses. Face coverings remain optional for Guests in outdoor common areas. While Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, all Guests must attest that they are aware that: 1) the State of California strongly recommends that Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort, and (2) all Guests (ages 2 and up) must wear face coverings when indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

As Disney continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and new Omicron variant, rules and policies have continued to change. Disneyland Paris recently beefed up its mask policies and Hong Kong Disneyland was shut down due to COVID-19 spread.

While Disneyland is packed full with amazing rides like the Indiana Jones Adventure, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and “It’s a small world”, none compare to the uniqueness of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. Based on The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949). The ride takes Disney Guests on, well, a “wild ride” that ends in a very unexpected place. More on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at Disneyland in Southern California:

Toad Rage Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy. Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep. While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train! Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?

A One-of-a-Kind Drive Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Park. The ride is based on the Wind in the Willows scenes from the animated Disney film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. In 1983, the original façade was updated to include the stately Toad Hall; inside, various scenes and settings were enhanced with new details and special effects. This classic attraction is unique to Disneyland Park!