‘Star Wars’ Starcruiser Preps For Guests Leaving Ship During Flight

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

Soon the all-new hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will take its maiden voyage on March 1, 2022. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been described as a unique, immersive experience that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has promised will leave Guests “blown away.” The Halcyon is set to make her first trip to a galaxy far, far away, and when bookings opened, the $6,000.00 experience (prices may vary) began to sell out! Everyone wanted to secure their spot on the ship, but then, things took a turn.

Disney released more promotional material, including new video footage of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which quickly garnered negative press. The material was then deleted by Disney, but not in time to stop some Guests from canceling their reservations. It seems that some Guests were ok with losing their deposit instead of paying full price for the experience that some deemed to appear as lackluster.

Now, as we come closer to the debut of the hotel many are wondering how the experience will work. The hotel is priced like a cruise and with interactive elements, planned storytelling through characters, set meals, and an itinerary of sorts, many have thought this would be similar to a cruise. Now, we have noticed something interesting.

At Disney Springs, the bus signage has been updated to include spot 18, which is for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guests only. This means that Guests will be able to leave the hotel and visit Disney Springs during their stay presumably, which is interesting as regular Disney busses will not be used for this hotel experience as it would ruin the immersive nature. A special shuttle has been built to take Guests to Batuu for one of their excursions which makes sense for the storyline as the ship will land there, but it is a little more jarring on how the ship would arrive at Disney Springs.

For now, we can see that it seems Guests will likely have a choice to leave the ship, but only time will tell to see how Disney decided to organize these departures.

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you'll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you'll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge! The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.