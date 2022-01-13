Disney Enforces Major Change to Vaccine Policy For Entire Cruise Line Today

Disney just made major changes to its vaccination policy for Guests on board all four of its cruise ships.

Starting today, Disney now requires all passengers ages five and older to be fully vaccinated before stepping aboard any of the four Disney Cruise Line Ships. We learned that Disney would be changing its Cruise Line vaccination policy back in November, with the policy being enforced as of today.

The U.S. CDC recently commended the cruise line industry as a whole on how well it has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic recently, with CDC leaders and experts fully expecting the Conditional Sail Act to expire on January 15th. While this outlook is good news, the CDC still recommends people be cautious about embarking on cruises as the infamous Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States. According to the CDC, there has recently been a 30-fold increase in COVID-19 cases onboard cruise ships in the last two weeks, so cruise lines are most likely to continue following the Conditional Sail Order of their own volition.

COVID-19 continues to affect all of the Disney Parks, Hotels, and Resorts, with Hong Kong Disneyland closing for at least two weeks. Supply chain issues and low staffing has resulted in more than a few problems piling up for Guests at the Disney Parks. Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios have noticed less-immersive experiences with low-quality plastic bags being given out as “carrying cases” for their $200 lightsabers and $100 droids.

More on Disney Cruise Line’s COVID-19 safety protocols and policies:

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This is a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and older. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

More About the Disney Wish

The Disney Cruise Line is about to get another ship!

Joining the Magic, Dream, Fantasy, and Wonder, the Disney Wish at port Canaveral and Everglades will be another incredibly innovative addition to the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish will be filled to the brim with magic, including a first-of-its-kind AquaMouse, a Disney attraction at sea, similar to the AquaDuck. The ship will also feature some fantastic dining opportunities for the whole family, with restaurants themed to your favorite character, scenes,s and music from Frozen and Marvel, and even a Star Wars lounge area!

Do you feel comfortable sailing on cruise ships right now? What about visiting the Walt Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

