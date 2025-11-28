Was Mirabel Bisexual in ‘Encanto’? Leading Actress Speaks Out

Disney’s 60th animated feature, Encanto (2021), has been captivating viewers for the last four years. Audiences have fallen in love with the Madrigal family, their magical powers, and the overall message of love, acceptance, and self-worth in this entry from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Stephanie Beatriz originated the leading character of Mirabel Madrigal for the movie. After theories of Mirabel’s bisexuality hit the Internet, the actress spoke out on her own thoughts of the character.

Encanto debuted exclusively in movie theaters in November 2021. Opening to a lukewarm reception at the global box-office, with a relatively small sum of just over $200 million, the film from directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard, co-director Charise Castro Smith, and producers Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer took on new life when it was released during the holidays on Disney+.

The streaming release of Encanto saw the movie skyrocket up charts all over the world. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that not only was Encanto an entire franchise, but that the film was the fastest title to score 200 million hours watched on Disney+. That was no small feat when Disney owns popular brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

The extraordinary family and magical house became a viral sensation on social media, with the original songs and score for the Disney film created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco, featuring hits like “The Family Madrigal”, “Surface Pressure”, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”. The latter jumped up music charts, including the US Billboard Hot 100, beating out all previously held Disney song charting records.

With such a large cultural footprint, viewers were left analyzing the Madrigal family members, each with their own unique gift, and fans wondered just what Mirabel’s lack of magical powers meant. Some theories suggest that Mirabel was destined to carry on her Abuela Alma’s legacy (who also does not have a gift) in leading the family unit and building their relationship with the vibrant town.

There are other ideas, too, and viewers have theorized that Mirabel is bisexual, with the theme of otherness being so prominent throughout the movie. This is in addition to the color scheme of her clothing (the bisexual flag features purple, pink, and blue), which also includes a rainbow charm in the same color and color order of the flag.

Years ago, Stephanie Beatriz, the voice behind Encanto‘s new leading lady, spoke out on the theories. Speaking to Vulture, she said:

“For Mirabel’s journey, I was much more focused on how she felt like an outsider in her family […] But I think for Mirabel, the main thing happening is this feeling and desire to be accepted by her family and to be loved for who she is.”

Beatriz gained international recognition portraying Detective Rosa Diaz on Fox and later NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine television sitcom, where her fan-favorite character came out as bisexual in the series’ fifth season. The actress, who herself is bisexual, having publicly come out in 2016, ended by saying:

“That is the kind of feeling that can definitely be something that queer kids have, but for Mirabel it was for something different.”

What can be ascertained from Disney’s smash hit is the remarkable way people of all different backgrounds and identities can see themselves in characters like Mirabel.

However, Disney has a track record of queer-coding characters but never fully revealing that they identify as LGBTQ+. Many fans saw a queer love story in Disney Pixar’s Luca (2021), but that was never truly realized.

In contrast, Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019) fans have long been advocating for Elsa (Idina Menzel) to be identified as queer. The voice of Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Kelly Marie Tran, stated her character was gay following the movie’s release.

In 2022, following backlash over The Walt Disney Company’s financial backing of politicians supporting Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a same-sex kiss was reportedly reinstated in the Disney Pixar animation movie, Lightyear (2022), starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. Eventually, in 2022 and after Lightyear‘s theatrical run, Disney released Strange World, which featured the studio’s first openly gay teen character.

Do you think Mirabel is bisexual in Encanto? Let us know in the comments down below!

Encanto features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz (Maribel Madrigal), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma Madrigal), John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustin Madrigal), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo Madrigal), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano Guzman), and Alan Tudyk (Pico).