Every ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

When we talk about multi-movie franchises, somehow, the Mission: Impossible films tend to get overlooked. Perhaps they’re overshadowed by other ones, such as Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Marvel, but MI might just wipe the floor with those blockbuster titans.

So, now that the latest film, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (2025), is finally out in theaters, here’s every single MI movie ranked from worst to best, should you choose to accept it. But don’t worry — this article won’t self-destruct in five seconds.

8. Mission: Impossible II

While the worst film in the series isn’t a bad movie per se, Mission: Impossible II (2000), directed by action master John Woo, still leaves a lot to be desired. But that’s not the only issue with Tom Cruise’s second outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, as the film is, in every way possible, a product of its time, screaming early ’00s “MTV movie” from start to finish.

“I Disappear” by Metallica and “Take a Look Around” by Limp Bizkit are awesome tracks, and, as usual, Cruise gives 110%, but the problem is that MI II is a jarring departure from the tone of the original 1996 film. With all that said, this movie did force the filmmakers to “soft-reboot” the series with the third film, and for that reason alone, we can’t be annoyed with it.

Mission: Impossible II also stars Ving Rhames (Luther Stickell), Thandiwe Newton (Nyah Nordoff-Hall), and Dougray Scott (Sean Ambrose).

7. Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II isn’t the only movie in the series that stands out like a sore thumb. Although, in the case of Mission: Impossible (1996), it isn’t really a bad thing. If you’re after an MI movie that’s more thriller than it is globe-trotting actioner, and more in line with the original ’60s series of the same name, then you’ll love Brian De Palma’s gritty spy noir.

Long before we saw Tom Cruise scaling Dubai’s Burj Khalifa like Spider-Man, or hopping between rooftops like Daredevil, he was running around Prague after being framed for the murder of his IMF team. 1996’s Mission: Impossible is spy caper at its finest — smart, sleek, and a lot grittier than Daniel Craig’s first outing as Bond in Casino Royale (2007).

Mission: Impossible also stars Jon Voight (Jim Phelps) and Emilio Estevez (Jack Harmon).

6. Mission: Impossible III

These days, J.J. Abrams is a director who has become something of a wanted criminal within the Star Wars fandom. While he breathed new life into the faraway galaxy with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), he also returned to direct the trilogy-destroying Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Talk about a fall from grace.

But many people forget that he’s also responsible for revamping the Mission: Impossible movies with the third entry, Mission: Impossible III (2006). The threequel retains the grit of the original, but it also marks a major turning point for the series in terms of tone. And this thrilling entry is proof that Abrams knows what he’s doing when there’s a plan in place.

Mission: Impossible III also stars Laurence Fishburne (Theodore Brassel), Keri Russell (Lindsey Farris), Michelle Monaghan (Julia Meade), and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman (Owen Davian).

5. The Final Reckoning

Director Christopher McQuarrie (Fallout, Rogue Nation, The Final Reckoning) returns once again for the latest installment in the franchise — and, for now, the last: Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. But how does it hold up against previous films and the first part of the story, Dead Reckoning? Well, it’s fair to say that Ethan Hunt’s latest outing is the reason popcorn and movie theaters were invented — it’s solid entertainment filled with nail-biting moments and jaw-dropping stunts — but it’s certainly not without flaw.

Firstly, the set pieces in this film are astounding. Everything from the hyper-claustrophobic submarine sequence to the bi-plane showdown above the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga, Africa. Everyone is on top-form, too, and Cruise, unsurprisingly, once again brings his A-game as Ethan Hunt as he undertakes the most high-stakes mission ever.

Unfortunately, though hugely entertaining from start to finish, The Final Reckoning suffers from a bloated runtime and a convoluted plot about the AI villain known as The Entity. While it’s nowhere near as good as Mission: Impossible III, we’ve ranked it one place higher purely for cinematic and entertainment purposes alone. This is one truly epic blockbuster.

So far, the film has grossed $353.7 million worldwide. It’s yet to break even with its enormous $300–400 million budget, however, it’s already become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year, in addition to having the largest opening weekend of the franchise.

The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell (Grace), Esai Morales (Gabriel), Angela Bassett (Erika Sloane), and Greg Tarzan Davis (Theo Degas).

4. Rogue Nation

The Mission: Impossible films can easily be compared to the Daniel Craig-era Bond series in terms of quality — Casino Royale is a gritty re-imagining, Quantum of Solace (2008) is a complete misfire, and from Skyfall (2012) onwards (which feels like a soft reboot), everything is bigger and more cinematic (there’s also the much-needed consistency with supporting characters).

And by the time we arrive at Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015), we enter “epic” territory, as Ethan Hunt comes face to face with his greatest foe yet — former MI6 agent and visionary terrorist Solomon Lane (Sean Harris). Not only that, but Tom Cruise’s underwater stunt is by far one of the most nail-biting in the entire series.

Rogue Nation also stars Jeremy Renner (William Brandt), Simon Pegg (Benjamin “Benji” Dunn), and Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust).

5. Dead Reckoning

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning (2023) is the first part in the franchise’s two-piece finale, marking Tom Cruise’s eighth outing as Ethan Hunt, returning alongside other series regulars like Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson’s Isla Faust, and Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell. This time, the IMF must thwart an AI villain known as The Entity and its crazed fanatic, Gabriel (Esai Morales), who are planning to seize control of the entire planet.

For a while, Mission: Impossible got better with each film, at least once it was clear of the second entry. But it seems the series peaked with Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018), as Dead Reckoning doesn’t quite live up to the quality of the sixth installment. Despite the danger they pose, Gabriel and The Entity are among the franchise’s most underwhelming villains, and the split-film treatment is best left to the likes of Harry Potter and Twilight.

Nevertheless, the film’s incredible signature stunt (Tom Cruise flying off an actual mountain on a motorbike) and the third-act train-carriage sequence alone make this a solid 10/10.

Dead Reckoning also stars Henry Czerny (Eugene Kittridge), Shea Whigham (Jasper Briggs/Jim Phelps), and Pom Klementieff (Paris).

2. Ghost Protocol

Though we’ve already described Mission: Impossible III as the entry that set a new standard for the rest of the series, there’s no denying that Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011), directed by Brad Bird, is the most definitive. Sandwiched between the grittier entries, in which the stakes are also higher, Ghost Protocol is the most fun you’ll have with MI.

The film is also packed with incredible stunts, including the iconic death-defying Burj Khalifa climb. But perhaps the most entertaining aspect of Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol is the theme of unreliable technology — it’s a spy movie, yet none of the gadgets are working properly, which provides some genuine belly chuckles along the way.

Ghost Protocol also stars Paula Patton (Jane Carter), Léa Seydoux (Sabine Moreau), and Tom Wilkinson (an uncredited IMF Secretary).

1. Fallout

One of the most unusual things about the Mission: Impossible films is that, with the exception of Mission: Impossible II, they tend to keep getting better and better. It’s not something we often find ourselves saying with multi-movie franchises, whether it’s Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, Halloween, or Toy Story.

It’s also rare that the sixth entry in any series is the best, yet Mission: Impossible — Fallout does, well, the impossible. This time, all bets are off, as Ethan Hunt and his team, with the help of CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill), must thwart a global threat.

Fallout also stars Alec Baldwin (Alan Hunley) and Vanessa Kirby (Alanna Mitsopolis).

