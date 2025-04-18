‘Star Wars’ Will Finally Release ‘Solo’ Prequel Series Starring Beloved Character

One of the Star Wars franchise’s most compelling characters is coming back to the galaxy far, far away in 2026.

Darth Maul, one of the most striking villains in Star Wars history, made his debut in Star Wars: Episode I–The Phantom Menace (1999). Portrayed by Ray Park with vocals by Peter Serafinowicz, Maul served as Darth Sidious’s deadly apprentice, wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber. He cut down Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in battle, but was seemingly killed by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi—cut in half and sent tumbling down a reactor shaft. But as fans would later learn, Maul’s story was far from over.

His unexpected return came in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Maul, voiced by Sam Witwer, having survived through sheer will and hatred, was found on a junk world—deranged and crawling on mechanical spider legs. With the help of his brother, Savage Opress (Clancy Brown), and the dark magic of Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), he was reborn.

Driven by revenge, Maul built a criminal empire known as the Shadow Collective, aligning with the Pykes, Black Sun, and even Death Watch. He seized control of Mandalore and wielded the legendary Darksaber. In Season 7, he faced off against Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) during the Siege of Mandalore in a climactic lightsaber duel. Though captured, he escaped during the chaos of Order 66.

Maul’s story continued in Star Wars Rebels, now a broken yet cunning figure still obsessed with Obi-Wan Kenobi. He manipulated young Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) in hopes of rediscovering purpose and defeating his old enemies. In the unforgettable “Twin Suns” episode, Maul finally tracked Obi-Wan (Stephen Stanton) to Tatooine. Their final duel was brief but poignant, with Maul falling by Obi-Wan’s blade. In his last breath, he asked if Obi-Wan was guarding “the Chosen One,” a subtle nod to Luke Skywalker.

In Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Maul made a surprise live-action return in a cameo that stunned audiences. Voiced by Sam Witwer and portrayed again by Ray Park, Maul appeared as the secret leader of the Crimson Dawn syndicate, orchestrating criminal operations from the shadows.

From Sith assassin to crime lord, Maul’s arc is a dark, tragic odyssey that spans eras and mediums, cementing him as one of the most compelling characters in the galaxy far, far away. His journey proves that in Star Wars, death is only the beginning.

Star Wars: Maul–Shadow Lord Officially Announced

And that story is only getting more complex as Lucasfilm just announced a new Maul-centric series at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

“During the 20th anniversary Lucasfilm Animation panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, surprise guest Sam Witwer took the stage to reveal his return to the galaxy as the star of the next animated series — Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord,” StarWars.com explained earlier today.

“In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions,” the site added. “Fans attending the panel in person got an early look at the series’ new animation style with an in-room-only sizzle.”

A Disney+ series following Maul has long been rumored, and its confirmation at Star Wars Celebration proves that there is still a thirst for more stories regarding this beloved character. Even as fans know the eventual outcome–that Obi-Wan Kenobi strikes him down on Tatooine–this new chapter of Maul storytelling will surely add more weight and context to his live-action return at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Most likely, the upcoming animated series will establish Maul’s Crimson Dawn.

“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ in 2026,” the announcement concluded.

This wasn’t the only new project announced at Star Wars Celebration. After months of reports and rumors, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is officially a-go and entering production this fall. Titled Star Wars: Starfighter, the standalone flick will be set approximately five years after the end of Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and star Ryan Gosling in the leading role. The movie is slated for May 28, 2027.

Star Wars Celebration comes ahead of the franchise’s yearly celebration, May 4, AKA Star Wars Day. To mark the occasion in 2025, Lucasfilm will release the next chapter of the Tales of anthology with Tales of the Underworld, featuring the returns of fan-favorites Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton).

