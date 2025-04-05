New ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Kills off Major Character, Leaves Fans Shocked

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is just a few months away. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), the highly anticipated film is the seventh installment in the iconic series and is billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era”. But the franchise isn’t quite done with the Jurassic World trilogy just yet.

The trilogy consists of Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). But while Jurassic World Rebirth will take place several years after the latest theatrical installment, the animated side of the franchise has gone to great lengths to keep the events of the three current World films fresh in everyone’s minds.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory

The initial series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which ran for five seasons from 2020 — 2022, at many points, overlapped with the events of the first two films in the trilogy.

Its follow-up series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), however, which premiered on Netflix last year, forms closer ties with the trilogy-topping film, Dominion, in which dinosaurs have flourished all around the world. Now, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it’s the closest Jurassic animation has ever brought us to the cinematic side of the franchise.

Watch the official trailer for Chaos Theory Season 3 below:

As well as the return of Camp Cretaceous/Chaos Theory regulars, Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez), and Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), Season 3 also sees the return of characters from the films.

Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman reprises her role), Barry Sembène (Evan Michael Lee replaces Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (Adam Harrington replaces Campbell Scott) are also back, as the latest season overlaps with the events of Dominion.

Season 3 also revisits Malta and its underground dinosaur black market from the 2022 film, seamlessly weaving itself in between the action sequences seen on the big screen, from the collapse of said-market which sees several dinosaurs break free and take to the streets, to Owen Grady’s nail-biting motorcycle chase with Atrociraptors in tow (unfortunately, you don’t see Chris Pratt’s character, but you do hear his bike burning rubber as he’s pursued).

However, the super-sized raptors in question–Ghost, Panthera, Tiger, and Red–do return, along with their owner, the enigmatic villain known as The Handler (Sumalee Montano).

The silent-but-deadly character was introduced in Chaos Theory Season 1, accompanied by her four loyal prehistoric servants. But, fans knew it was only a matter of time before something went horribly wrong for her, because in Dominion, the Atrociraptors are actually shown to be under the control of Soyona Santos, with The Handler nowhere to be seen.

Of course, like past seasons, Season 3 takes creative liberties, showing that there’s a battle between The Handler and Soyona, one of loyalty and control.

Will the Atrociraptors ultimately serve their human master in the same way Blue has long imprinted on Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), or does Soyona Santos have true control through the power of Biosyn’s laser-guided technology?

Well, if you’re happy for some major Chaos Theory Season 3 spoilers, read on.

Chaos Theory Season 3 Spoilers

The Season 3 finale, “Morituri Te Salutant,” concludes at some dusty ruins in Malta–an extraction point–where Soyona and The Handler battle for the Atrociraptors’ loyalty; the former with her hi-tech laser remote, the latter with nothing more than a whistle.

While The Handler eventually manages to get the Atrociraptors back on her side, Soyona reveals that she also has the Carnotaurus under her command–the same one that eats the poor guy on the scooter in Dominion–and the super predator ends up making easy prey of The Handler (who tries to ward it off with what has become something of a Jurassic World meme: the outstretched hands), but not before it kills Ghost.

Though many fans would hardly describe Ghost as a “character,” a number of Jurassic dinosaurs have been anthropomorphized over the years, including the original Tyrannosaurus Rex (affectionately named “Rexy” by fans) and Owen Grady’s raptor, Blue.

Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory have continued this trend, introducing adorable dinosaurs such as Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, and now, her offspring Smoothie in Season 3.

Either way, fans have taken to X (Twitter) to express their surprise at seeing Chaos Theory kill off the two characters, but mostly The Handler:

Jurassic world chaos theory season 3 killed off two of my favs

Jurassic world chaos theory season 3 killed off two of my favs 😭 — ethan🦖 (@deadbyloba) April 4, 2025

Another said that The Handler was one of the best characters in the entire franchise and that her death was “so unexpected”:

One of the best Characters to be Introduced in Jurassic World Franchise Her death was so unexpected Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 3 was is the best one yet

🚨 One of the best Characters to be Introduced in Jurassic World Franchise Her death was so unexpected Jurassic World Chaos Theory Season 3 was is the best one yet 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5GoCacFxhD — Marvrassiczilla 🅰️🦖🦎🦍 (@Movie__Fans) April 4, 2025

@he4rtsofcinder was not expecting The Handler to be among the show’s casualties:

jwct season 3 spoilers- i was actually rooting and sh*t for the handler and then SHE GOT EATEN

jwct season 3 spoilers- i was actually rooting and shit for the handler and then SHE GOT EATEN pic.twitter.com/QPeGfYPE5b — nat (@he4rtsofcinder) April 4, 2025

Chaos Theory Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), and Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos).

More Jurassic World (and Park) Content On the Way

Chaos Theory Season 3 isn’t the only new Jurassic sequel. While there are no release dates, there’s also the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” and the third entry in the park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution.”

There are also rumors of a third video game and a live-action Jurassic World series.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2 this year.

It stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Have you watched Chaos Theory Season 3 yet? Let us know in the comments down below!