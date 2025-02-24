All 7 Seasons of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Ranked Worst To Best

When supernatural drama series Buffy the Vampire Slayer first aired in 1997, it became an overnight phenomenon. In the decades since, its popularity hasn’t waned, which in recent times probably owes thanks to the fact that it’s now available on Disney+, having been inherited through the Fox acquisition, along with its equally-beloved spinoff show Angel.

Now, a brand-new Buffy television series is finally underway. Recently, Deadline reported that Oscar winner Chloé (Nomadland), is set to direct a pilot episode for Hulu, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face) on writing duties. More surprisingly, Sarah Michelle Gellar will be reprising her role as Buffy Summers.

Along with Gellar and the original show’s EPs Gail Berman and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui, Chloé Zhao and the Zuckermans will also executive-produce.

But is the original show still worth watching? Has it aged well, or has it started to decay like an undead vampire itself? Well, we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think Buffy the Vampire Slayer didn’t beg to be binged at least once a year. But if you don’t have time to make such a huge commitment, we’ve decided to rank all seven seasons from worst to best.

Buffy Seasons 1–7 Ranking

Season 3

Buffy Season 3 isn’t a bad season, but it is the worst of the bunch. Buffy Summers’ final year at Sunnydale High is a roller coaster ride, with vampire boyfriend Angel (David Boreanaz) returning from a hell dimension, fellow Vampire Slayer Faith (Eliza Dushku) being corrupted by Mayor Wilkins (Harry Groener), and graduation, of all things, looming.

Unfortunately, Season 3 tries to deal with too much and loses itself along the way. The Mayor’s storyline is underwhelming, and the conclusion even more so. While it’s entertaining to see the whole of Sunnydale High (or what’s left of them, at least) band together to fight a giant demon snake, we can’t help but feel that Buffy probably should have graduated the season prior.

Season 6

Season 6 would have easily been at the bottom if it wasn’t for certain episodes. Nevertheless, it’s here for a number of reasons. First of all, the drama between Buffy and vampire Spike (James Marsters) becomes so painfully back and forth and eventually pretty difficult to watch, which is largely due to the showrunners trying to fill an entire season with little to no story.

Season 6 also struggles to thread together any real overarching plot and is forced to shoehorn in the dark side of Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) at the last minute. She’s great to watch, but there just isn’t much to sink your teeth into here. Sadly, even the incredible musical episode “Once More, With Feeling” isn’t enough to save this slow season.

Season 2

The second season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has a lot to offer and introduces a number of new and interesting characters. While it doesn’t rank very high on our list, this is mostly because it doesn’t stand on its own two legs and, for the most part, feels like nothing more than an extension of Season 1 (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either).

But despite being so low, Season 2 deserves some praise, as it gives us werewolf Oz (Seth Green), teacher Jenny Calendar (Robia Scott), Spike, vampire Drusilla (Juliet Landau), and Angel’s soulless vampire alter ego, Angelis. There are also many heart-breaking moments, from the death of Miss Calendar or Buffy’s very melodramatic breakup with Angel.

Season 1

It’s no stretch to say that Season 1’s darker episodes wouldn’t feel out of place in fellow supernatural ’90s show The X-Files. The original vampire-slaying Scooby Gang members — Buffy Summers, Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Willow Rosenberg, Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), and Rupert Giles (Anthony Head) — are also irresistible to watch.

While many of the effects throughout this season haven’t aged well, the humor is still effective, and the chemistry between each character is hugely entertaining. There’s a lot to love about the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and even though the main villain isn’t much to write home about — there are plenty of other nasties worth sinking your teeth into, though, like vampire Darla (Julie Benz).

Season 7

Ranking the seventh and final season of the show wasn’t an easy choice because having it third place from the top spot suggests that it’s an almost perfect collection of episodes. Unfortunately, this isn’t true, and in many ways, Season 7 suffers from the same problems as its predecessor, in that there isn’t enough of a story to cover 22 episodes.

But while it spreads itself far too thin, and introduces a wave of new slayers whose names you still won’t remember by the finale, what this season does do well is create a sense of pending doom as the Scoobies faces the fight of their lives in the form of the First Evil. And as for the finale, expect movie-quality action as Buffy leads an army straight into Hell — in other words, literally high school.

Season 4

It’s strange to think that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer was adapted from a 1992 movie of the same name, which was also created by Joss Whedon. But that wasn’t the first and last time Buffy was rebooted because, in many ways, the fourth season of the show comes with a major overhaul in style, cinematography, tone, and setting.

We’re not suggesting that Season 4 is actually a reboot, but it does give the show a huge makeover, something it desperately needed after three years at Sunnydale High. This time, Buffy and her friends are in college, where something weird is lurking beneath their feet. Season 4 is oddly refreshing, and it’s also the proud owner of the episode “Hush,” which has long become one of many fan-favorite episodes.

Season 5

The top of our list is a no-brainer because the fifth season of Buffy comes armed to the teeth with some truly unforgettable episodes (with tear-jerker “The Body” and finale “The Gift” being among them). It also gives us a great story and one of Buffy’s best villains in the form of Glory (Clare Kramer), a god who has been banished to the human world.

We also meet Buffy’s sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) for the first time, in what is perhaps the smartest twist in the entire series (a literal retcon within the show). Season 5 also manages to justify most of its episodes instead of having to get by on fillers like so many other seasons.

Where Can I Stream Buffy and Angel?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is now streaming on Disney+.

Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

