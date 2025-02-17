Why the ‘Buffy: Resurrection’ Trailer Is So Refreshing

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is finally being brought back from the dead for a new generation. And, needless to say, fans can’t wait to sink their teeth into the upcoming series.

As if the show’s return itself wasn’t surprising enough, Deadline also confirmed that Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Buffy Summers once again. Gellar, 47, famously played the wise-cracking slayer in the original show, which aired between 1997 and 2003.

Since then, Buffy has amassed an enormous cult following. While the show itself was left to gather dust, it continued through its spinoff show Angel, a long-running series of comic books, original novels, and, more recently, the Audible series “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.”

Now, Buffy is finally set to return to the small screen, with sources, according to Deadline, claiming that the new series is “nearing a pilot order” from Hulu.

Oscar winner Chloé (Nomadland), is set to direct the pilot, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face) on writing duties. Along with Gellar and the original show’s EPs Gail Berman and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui, Zhao and the Zuckermans will also executive-produce.

Following the news, Sarah Michelle Gellar released a statement expressing her joy about the show’s return, while also promising fans that the new team wants to “get it right.”

Her co-stars from the original series, including Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), James Marsters (Spike), and Juliet Landau (Drusilla), have each spoken out about the news. However, none have confirmed whether they’ll be reprising their iconic roles in the series.

Unfortunately, it will probably be quite some time before we hear anything else concrete about the Buffy revival. But the fact that it’s coming back, and with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to pick up the stake again, is music to our ears (in a “Once More, With Feeling” sort of way).

What we can expect to happen in the coming weeks and months is for YouTube to be plagued with more fake trailers than we can shake a wooden stake at. Since AI became mainstream, AI trailers, which are hideous, cheap-looking abominations, have taken over.

In fact, these horrifying creations are now forcing us look back at actual fan-made trailers from the pre-AI era with a sudden sense of fondness and appreciation. Enter the impressive fan-made trailer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Resurrection from six years ago:

Like most fan-made trailers, this one effectively utilizes footage from several projects in addition to the one it’s centered around. Buffy stars Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Michelle Trachtenberg, Tara Maclay, Emma Caulfield, Allyson Hanigan, David Boreanaz, Eliza Dushku, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all appear via non-Buffy footage.

The voiceover might be a little cheesy, but at least it’s on par with the ’90s. And the iconic intro music is just pure nostalgia. The best bit, though? There’s no AI in sight.

But expect a wave of monstrously hideous trailers that would give the nightmarish Gentlemen from the Buffy episode “Hush” a run for their money to rise any day now…

Where Can I Stream Buffy and Angel?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is now streaming on Disney+.

Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

What are your thoughts on the Buffy reboot? Let us know in the comments down below!