‘Buffy’ Reboot: Returning Cast Members Break Silence on New Series

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is returning for a brand-new revival series. Now, a number of actors from the original series have spoken out.

Last week, Deadline reported that the cult classic ’90s television show is being brought back from the dead. While details are slim, we know that Sarah Michelle Gellar will be reprising her role as Buffy Summers in some capacity.

Whether she’ll lead the way remains to be seen, but the odds are she’ll be taking on mentor duties, training a new slayer in a similar way to how Anthony Head’s “Watcher” Rupert Giles (librarian by day) trained her character in the original series.

According to the article, sources claim that the series is “nearing a pilot order” from Hulu. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Marvel’s Eternals), who admits she’s a lifelong Buffy fan, is set to direct the pilot, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face) on writing duties.

There’s no word on other cast members besides Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to the fold.

Since the news broke, Gellar, 47, has shared a statement about the project on Instagram, explaining how bringing Buffy back to life has been a three-year-long journey, starting with a “twenty-minute coffee” with Chloé Zhao that turned into a “four-hour adventure”.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star promised that she has “always listened to the fans”, has “heard” their desire to revisit the world of Buffy, and wants to “get it right”, adding that the new team, which she’s part of as an executive producer, “are on the path there.”

In closing, she said, “I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

Gellar’s Buffy co-star David Boreanaz, who played vampire with a soul Angel in the flagship show and the spinoff Angel, wrote a heartfelt response to her post, saying, “Excited for you and your journey. Enjoy the moments and continue to always give back to the fans. God Speed.”

But he isn’t the only Buffy actor to have offered Gellar their well wishes. Charisma Carpenter, who played popular cheerleader Cordelia Chase in the original show, and later returned in Angel, said. “Could there be a more relevant time for such a story?! Long live the slayer, long live the slayer in us all! Congratulations Sarah.”

Now, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, Juliet Landau, who portrayed sadistic vampire Drusilla in both shows, also broke her silence about the upcoming Buffy reboot.

When asked if she’d be interested in reprising her role as Drusilla, a villainous character often associated with the vampire Spike (James Marsters), Landau said, “My gosh, yes. It would be so much fun to play, absolutely.”

However, she said that the show would benefit from “new talent” as well as “original cast members,” explaining that such a mix would be a “key element” in making the reboot a success with fans. She added, “I think it is perfect timing for a reboot”.

Landau, 59, previously returned to the Buffy universe in the Audible series, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story”, which reunited her with several actors from the television series, including James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson), who also co-wrote and co-directed.

“Slayers” takes place in an alternate reality where Buffy Summers doesn’t exist. It’s possible the upcoming Buffy reboot will take advantage of the Multiverse, too, but it will likely pick up where Season 7 left off in 2003. It’s also worth noting that the show has been canonically followed up in the form of Dark Horse’s comic series, which act as seasons 8 through 12.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon was involved in writing the comics, however, he won’t be returning for the upcoming reboot, which follows abuse allegations made by a number of actors from the original series, including Charisma Carpenter.

The Buffy reboot will be executive-produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chloé Zhao, and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, along with the original series’ EPs, Gail Berman and Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui. It will be produced under 20th Television and Disney sibling Searchlight TV.

World-famous musician/songwriter Dolly Parton is also expected to executive-produce, having been an uncredited producer on the series through her company Sandollar. Last year, Parton indicated that a Buffy “revamping” was in the works.

Where Can I Stream Buffy and Angel?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are now streaming on Disney+.

Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

Angel sees the return of David Boreanaz’s titular vampire, James Marster’s villainous bloodsucker-turned-hero Spike, and Sunnydale regulars Cordelia Chase, Faith, and Darla, with Charisma Carpenter, Julie Benz, and Eliza Dushku reprising their respective roles.

What are your thoughts on the Buffy reboot? Let us know in the comments down below!